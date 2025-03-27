The viral ‘Shoebody Bop’ meme is giving Adult Swim, ADHD panic, and maybe…satanism?

A surreal, animated TikTok meme featuring robed men dancing and chanting “shoebody do, bop, bop bop” has taken over the platform. Known as the “Shoebody Bop” meme or “summoning meme,” the catchy clip is being used to humorously conjure up chaotic desires—from ADHD adrenaline to party drama. But the meme’s hypnotic, cult-like aesthetic and its animation—reminiscent of early 00s Adult Swim television shows—have also sparked deeper commentary on millennial culture…and even theories that the whole thing might be satanic.

What is the ‘Shoebody Bop’ meme?

The shoebody bop is a ten-second animated meme in three parts. In the first part, two blue-cloaked men are dancing. They give way to three red-robed men kneeling, waving their hands in a rhythmic, prayer-like way.

Then, the video cuts to one man lifting his hands into the air. Concentrating, the man appears to be raising or conjuring something in front of him.

Finally, the video cuts to two men dancing wildly, in an intense yet celebratory style. All the while, a catchy, acapella soundtrack plays in the background, with a male choir scatting “shoebody do, bop, bop bop” repeatedly (the origin of the song’s name).

What does the ‘Shoebody Bop’ meme mean?

The meme is used to conjure and summon things that a creator wants (and what gave it its secondary name, the “summoning” meme). The meme is often sped up from its original version, to communicate urgency in the summoning.

Where did the ‘shoebody bop’ meme come from?

Originally posted to YouTube in 2022, the meme originated from a 2:21-minute animated video called “The Shoebody Bop.” The video was created by Youtuber Drue Langlois in collaboration with actor/writer/musician The Minute Hour.

The video depicts a river, where a priest-like figure in blue headbutts individuals dressed in white. The action occurs over an extended “Shoebody Bop” soundtrack from the meme.

In 2025, The Minute Hour rebranded its personal YouTube channel to GAMER.CHURCH and unlisted the video. This inspired Langlois to repost “The Shoebody Bop” on Jan. 10, 2025, sparking a renewed interest in the video and the creation of the meme. In March, the meme went viral.

Why do millennials love the ‘Shoebody Bop’ meme?

Many TikTok creators use the ‘shoebody bop’ meme to comment on millennial culture. This is likely because the meme’s aesthetic, tone, and content are extremely similar to animations on Adult Swim, a programming block on Cartoon Network in the early 2000s (RIP).

During that time, Adult Swim aired series like Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Aqua Teen Hunger Force, among others. The network’s signature irreverent animation slate bore a huge influence on millennial culture.

The ‘Shoebody Bop’ meme and satanism accusations

The original video had Christian themes (robes, baptisms, a preacher-like figure). But despite this, some believe the shoebody bop meme is a ritual chant that is occult in nature. This is likely because of the hypnotic, repetitive soundtrack, the “summoning” and the wild dancing. All of these elements are commonly ascribed to unholy behavior in certain sects of Christianity.

“This meme is about satanism so if you’re posting stuff with it you’re supporting it,” one comment read.

Another comment made light of the meme being affiliated with the occult. It read, “apparently this started as a cult according to lore.”

Most comments about the meme’s occult influence were met with joke responses. But other creators explored this layer of meaning in their own TikTok videos, garnering the viral meme even more popularity.

