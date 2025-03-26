Why everyone is trying—and failing—to solve the ‘Goose Ice Cream Soap’ meme

Goose Ice Cream Soap is a nonsensical puzzle meme that’s set up to make readers think they’re missing the correct solution. The meme a riff on others that do have actual meanings, have gone viral as people stump their followers.

What is the Goose Ice Cream Soap meme?

The Goose Ice Cream Soap meme is a variation of a previous meme that’s gone viral in and of itself. These puzzle-style memes are meant to deliver a message when putting the words each image represents together. As a result, when someone familiar with them sees one, they start to look to decode the message, which is sometimes silly or dirty.

This particular meme combines the image of a Canadian goose, a tub of ice cream, and a sudsy bar of soap. The words are supposed to provide the blank in the phrase, “Last night I ____ your sister.”

It appeared on several subreddits dedicated to explaining memes or decoding messages, with people seeking out a solution. Though they all reference the meme being shared elsewhere, it’s unclear where the image originated before appearing on Reddit in late March 2024. It’s putting people in pursuit of the answer that’s where the joke lies, however.

Ok…but what does Goose Ice Cream Soap mean?

The meme jokes that there is no actual solution to the puzzle. People troll each other into trying to figure it out by saying they had to take time to figure it out themselves.

It’s simply a mash up of three random objects, designed to trick someone into thinking too hard about what could be.

What does this have to do with the James Bond cheeseburger meme?

The meme that made this one possible involves James Bond and a cheeseburger. Some try to solve it, but likely, it wasn’t intended to have an actual solution. There are several creative interpretations of a solution regarding the intended message.

One theory is that Pierce Brosnan was the sixth actor to play James Bond. Though it is likely a stock image, the sandwich has been suggested to be a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald’s. The idea is that it was allegedly number nine on their menu at a time, though Redditors have tried to dispel that theory. This solution would result in “Last night I 69 your sister.”

Since then, many other variations of the meme featuring different objects and characters have been created to stump inquisitive minds. It can also appear with the Thanos choking Gamora meme. It’s set up as a defensive response from a protective figure.

As this variation of the meme has spread, so too have other variations of the “Last night I ____ your sister” format.

Other meme variations:

