TGIF! Celebrate the end of the week with funny Friday memes

For many people, Friday is without doubt the best day of the week, and it’s hard to argue with that. With everyone in such a good mood on Fridays, there’s no better time to further amp up the mood than with some funny Friday memes.

They’re the perfect way to capture the celebratory mood of the impending weekend, and will kick things off with a much-deserved laugh.

Keep scrolling for memes that capture that amazing Friday feeling!

Sure getting out of bed can be the worst, especially if you have to go to work, but on Fridays, the morning takes on a different kind of peace. There are few things that bring as much joy as waking up on a Friday morning and realizing, the weekend is finally upon you.

In the words of wise Mr. Bean … well, actually, he’s not known to say much. But if he did, we’d bet he would express a tremendous amount of happiness and relief at the fact that it’s Friday.

This is the face so many of us make when we realize it’s finally Friday. But while it might have been a long week, there’s no reason to lose your head just because it’s finally the weekend.

Friday means the weekend, and the weekend means it’s time to turn up! This Friday meme can inspire your weekend plans to put on your dancing shoes and get out on the town.

You’ve heard of bodies having an internal clock. Well, the same goes for the weekend. Once Friday rolls around, your body instinctively knows that you’re about to put it through the wringer over the next two days.

Yes, it’s Friday, and for most. that means it’s time to get the party started. But some of us could definitely benefit from quality time alone. Do as Spongebob in the meme above and have yourself some “you time” this Friday. After all, recharging for the week to come might as well be a full-time job.

In a similar vein, make some time this Friday for the tings that are special. While we all love to do the things we love on the days when we can do whatever we want, it can be just as fulfilling to do absolutely nothing. Like scrolling through some funny Friday memes with one hand and holding a glass of wine in the other.

Use this Friday meme as a motivation to slow down and, as the caption says, “do something that makes you happy today.”

For some, relaxation means regressing. You’ve spent all week being responsible and doing all the things you have to do. Between work, taking care of the kids, running all your errands, and more, you’re probably exhausted. But now that’s it’s Friday, you can kick back and indulge in your favorite TV, snuggle up in something cozy, and chow down on some treats.

No day of the week is as beloved or as iconic as Friday. So, TGIF, dear reader!