Nobody will remember your salary but they will remember this meme

They’ll also remember that embarrassing thing you did.

The “nobody will remember” meme lists all the irrelevant parts of your life that people forget (work) and then lists something funnier they’ll remember. The forgettable list is always the same, but the “people will remember” part can contain any number of bullet points and be anything from a video of something weird to useful medical advice.

This meme first emerged in 2022 with a longer version of the “nobody will remember” section. It was revived in August 2024 for unknown reasons, but probably because it remained amusing in an evergreen way.

What will nobody remember?

The first section of the meme says that nobody will remember “your salary,” ‘how ‘busy you were,’” and “how many hours you worked.” This hearkens to a real sentiment that many people hold regarding the importance of work, which is often highly valued in American culture to the point that it can be a detriment to other aspects of life.

In a normal post, someone might say that what people will remember is how kind you were or how much time you spent with family.

What’s the ‘nobody will remember’ meme?

In the meme version, social media users replace the typical sentiments with mistakes you made or embarrassing things you did in front of others, or references to the accomplishments of celebrities or popular characters, or song lyrics, or movie quotes, or screenshots from a TV show, or something entirely random.

It’s a versatile meme, and the possibilities are endless.

Nobody will remember meme origins

It’s hard to pin down the very first “nobody will remember” meme tweet, but the trend began in early July of 2022. The original list of forgettable accomplishments was often a bit different from post to post and often included “your title” and “how stressed you were” and similar phrases.

Tweet reading 'Nobody will remember: - Your salary - Your fancy title - How ‘busy’ you were - How stressed you were - How many hours you worked People will remember: - Your name - Your works - Your shattered visage - Your trunkless legs'
@PavelASamsonov/X

The meme picked back up again starting on August 17, 2024, and it’s just as funny as it was two years ago.

1.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked People will remember: - that one really embarrassing thing you did - literally everyone still remembers & talks about it - you’d think they forget but no lmao - can’t believe you did that lol'
@PavelASamsonov/X

2.

Tweet reading 'Nobody will remember: -your salary -how “busy you were” -how many hours you worked People will remember: -how much you took the train -which trains you took -if you told others to take the train'
@PavelASamsonov/X

3.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - how hot your wife is'
@ParikPatelCFA/X

4.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - nothing. You will not be remembered. You have conquered no lands. Forged no new nations. Fought for no noble causes. You existed for a brief moment but soon you, and everyone you ever met, will be dust'
@ParikPatelCFA/X

5.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - how Paul Allen had a nicer business card - how Paul Allen had a nicer place - how Paul Allen could get a reservation at Dorsia'
@ParikPatelCFA/X

6.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - that one time you tried to get in on the friend group’s riff and your joke bombed so hard that it changed the whole vibe'
@BigTucsonDad/X

7.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: -Return To Innocence -Orinoco Flow (Sail Away) -all the other great songs in this Pure Moods collection, yours for only $15.99 on cassette or $17.99 on CD with S+H'
@BigTucsonDad/X

8.

Tweet reading 'Nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy” you were - how many hours you worked People will remember: - how you fumbled me - that one time you fumbled a bad bitch - how you fumbled a beautiful beautiful girl like what is wrong with you'
@BigTucsonDad/X

9.

Tweet reading 'Nobody will remember: - Your salary - How “busy you were” - How many hours you worked Kronk will remember: - The poison - The poison for Kuzco - The poison chosen specifically to kill Kuzco, Kuzco’s poison'
@adamgreattweet/X

10.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - ur salary - how “busy u were” - how many hours u worked people will remember: - banger tweet w 7 likes - that spotify link from ur instagram story - how many times u wore those pants'
@adamgreattweet/X

11.

Tweet reading 'Nobody will remember: - your salary - how hard you worked - how many hours you put in People will remember: That time you were Jerry Trainor's first ever booking on cameo and you asked him his favorite Jimmy Eat World album and he brought out his vinyl copy of Clarity.'
@adamgreattweet/X

12.

'Nobody will remember' meme with a video of someone in a gingerbread man costume playing guitar on stage.
@paperghost/X

13.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how 'busy you were' - how many hours you worked people will remember - mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.'
@paperghost/X

14.

@paperghost/X

15.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - Don't blink. - Don't even blink. - Blink and you’re dead. - They are fast. - Faster than you can believe. - Don't turn your back, don't look away, and don't blink.'
@_cosmicangst/X

16.

'Nobody will remember' meme about a Bravo show.
@_cosmicangst/X

17.

Tweet reading '- your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - that time I ate 30 pickles - the rash I got looked like Alaska - I am allergic to pickles'
@_cosmicangst/X

18.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - Lisa needs braces - dental plan - Lisa needs braces'
@EflSimpsons/X

19.

Tweet reading 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - how much sunscreen you wore - if you offered other people sunscreen - if you told others to wear sunscreen'
@EflSimpsons/X

20.

Tweet reading: 'nobody will remember: - your salary - how “busy you were” - how many hours you worked people will remember: - how many drunk cigarettes you smoked - if you offered others drunk cigarettes - if you drank just to smoke cigarettes'
@EflSimpsons/X

