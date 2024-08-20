Nobody will remember your salary but they will remember this meme

The “nobody will remember” meme lists all the irrelevant parts of your life that people forget (work) and then lists something funnier they’ll remember. The forgettable list is always the same, but the “people will remember” part can contain any number of bullet points and be anything from a video of something weird to useful medical advice.

This meme first emerged in 2022 with a longer version of the “nobody will remember” section. It was revived in August 2024 for unknown reasons, but probably because it remained amusing in an evergreen way.

What will nobody remember?

The first section of the meme says that nobody will remember “your salary,” ‘how ‘busy you were,’” and “how many hours you worked.” This hearkens to a real sentiment that many people hold regarding the importance of work, which is often highly valued in American culture to the point that it can be a detriment to other aspects of life.

In a normal post, someone might say that what people will remember is how kind you were or how much time you spent with family.

What’s the ‘nobody will remember’ meme?

In the meme version, social media users replace the typical sentiments with mistakes you made or embarrassing things you did in front of others, or references to the accomplishments of celebrities or popular characters, or song lyrics, or movie quotes, or screenshots from a TV show, or something entirely random.

It’s a versatile meme, and the possibilities are endless.

Nobody will remember meme origins

It’s hard to pin down the very first “nobody will remember” meme tweet, but the trend began in early July of 2022. The original list of forgettable accomplishments was often a bit different from post to post and often included “your title” and “how stressed you were” and similar phrases.

The meme picked back up again starting on August 17, 2024, and it’s just as funny as it was two years ago.

Related memes:

