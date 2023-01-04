‘The hippie/spiritual to alt-right pipeline is real’: Wellness TikTokers are pivoting to transphobic conspiracies

A spirituality TikToker is claiming that every celebrity is “born the opposite gender” and going viral for it, helping promote both far-right conspiracies and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

The TikToker, @dayadera, is a spiritual TikToker who promotes spiritual healing and “becoming a warrior of light,” while rejecting what she calls “3D labels in this Earth University”

Dayadera, whose name is Deryazêra according to her website, offers spiritual tips on her TikTok page as well as paid retreats and mentoring sessions for people to “reunite with soul family.”

“A sacred vortex to reclaim your power back from the 3D matrix, activate your inner wisdom as you step into a 5D high frequency environment, heal your karmic cycles, ancestors, alchemize generational trauma & more,” her retreats page claims to offer.

She also sells “private ayahuasca ceremonies.”

On her TikTok page, which has over 87,000 followers, Derya also promotes baseless conspiracy theories, such as Andrew Tate and Kanye West being Satanists, and that shoes were created by “big pharma” and “the elites.”

But a TikTok of Derya’s from Jan. 1 is making the rounds on the app for a different wild take.

In the TikTok, Derya lip-syncs to audio of Kanye West speaking about “telling the truth” while text on the video promotes a conspiracy theory about celebrities and the LGBT community.

“When you expose the gender trap and tell them every celebrity is born the opposite gender and transitioned as sacrifice to gain fame money & power and then created the LGBT community to continue blood physical surgical sacrifices but y’all aint ready for this convo yet,” it said.

Derya captioned the video “be your true self” and encouraged users to “express as much femininity or masculinity as you like” but that “does not mean you have to surgically change your body to be your truest self.”

QAnon believers, along with the far-right, have been instrumental in pushing a panic about the LGBTQ community, believing its members “groom” children and secretly force their beliefs on them.

They’ve also long believed celebrities to be sadastic, with Derya’s mention of blood sacrifices aligning with the conspiratorial notion that anyone in Hollywood eats babies.

Derya’s video highlights the growing pipeline between the wellness community and far-right ideas, with a number of her videos tagged “thefemaleredpill” and “Matrix,” buzzwords among the far-right and QAnon.

Derya’s video shows that the holistic health world—which has been also been plagued by far-right anti-vax rhetoric since the onset of COVID-19—are adopting just about any far-right rhetoric, including the lastest moral panic over transgender individuals.

This anti-LGBT rhetoric has inspired real laws in the U.S., like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and transphobic legislation across the country.

Users on TikTok were quick to call out the transphobic notion that celebrities had all transitioned.

User @rain_o_ stitched the video and encouraged Derya to seek medical help.

“The hippie/spiritual to alt right pipeline is real,” added one commenter.

In a subsequent video, Derya said that the transgender experience is more spiritual than physical and said transgender people are simply trying to fit in with a community. She said that she used to identify as nonbinary but “ascended” and realized “we are all the same” and no longer said she feels the need to change her appearance.

Derya did not respond to a request for comment.