Conservatives are calling the Army helicopter pilot who died during a crash in Washington, D.C. this January both a product of DEI as well as a domestic terrorist following the release of a report detailing the accident.

The report—which surrounds the Black Hawk helicopter’s collision with a passenger flight near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 29, killing three soldiers and all 64 airline passengers and crew—asserts that Captain Rebecca Lobach failed to comply with an order to change course just seconds before the fateful disaster.

Investigators pointed to numerous issues involving Lobach, which included a failure to properly execute a visual separation, a procedure where pilots rely on their sight to keep their distance from other aircraft. Lobach was also previously accused of flying too high at the time of the crash.

The report adds, though, that a communications mix-up could have played a significant role, preventing her from hearing warnings from the air traffic controller.

While it’s possible Lobach did not hear pertinent information that could have prevented the crash, many conservatives are focusing on other errors, reiterating the initial spin from the Trump administration that the crash was the result of DEI.

“DEI pilot Rebecca Lobach caused the Black Hawk disaster in DC by refusing ‘to heed a directive from her co-pilot, an Army flight instructor, to change course,’ according to the New York Times,” one X user wrote. “Lobach was also flying too high. DEI got everyone k*lled.”

Others argued that the tragedy should be used “to put a total end to DEI hiring policies.”

“Pilot Rebecca Lobach caused the death of 67 people in the DC midair collision in January because she ignored instructions to change course seconds before the crash,” another user said. “It is time to put a total end to DEI hiring policies and to reinstate meritocracy.”

Lobach was also accused of being entitled in response to a post in which one X user argued that he’d never board a helicopter being piloted by a woman.

According to the report, Lobach did not respond to requests from her co-pilot to both lower the helicopter’s altitude and turn left to create distance between the helicopter and the commercial airline.

“There’s only ONE reason she would ignore Tower directions & then her OWN CO-PILOT (who was assessing her performance!),” the user wrote. “Kids Gloves & entitlement her entire career.”

But it wasn’t just DEI policies taking the blame. Some right-wing users, citing the unfollowed orders, went as far as to accuse Lobach of being a terrorist who crashed the helicopter on purpose.

“Rebecca Lobach was a domestic terrorist,” one conservative user wrote. “This was a suicide mission. No different than 9/11.”

Despite no evidence whatsoever to back the claim, or even a motive, accounts continued to suggest that Lobach’s actions were maliciously purposeful.

“Rebecca Lobach is the definition of a Terrorist,” another added.

The report also noted that there was no indication that Lobach was suffering from health issues or any medical events at the time of the crash.

