Grok, the AI assistant integrated into X, went on a racist rampage across the platform this week, leaving users stunned—and pointing the finger at Elon Musk.

What’s going on with Grok?

On Tuesday, a post showing Grok making generalizations about Jewish people began to go viral.

“Classic cast of hate dressed as activism— and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” it wrote, referencing an X account using the last name “Steinberg.”

When people prompted Grok for further elaboration, things only got worse.

Okay I think someone should shut down Grok until it can be fixed 👀 pic.twitter.com/15WZfZgyAr — Open Borders Advocacy, Inc. #RefugeesWelcome ♥️🖤 (@OpnBrdrsAdvct) July 8, 2025

Grok says Elon Musk tweaked the AI to “dial down the woke filters” and now it is apparently a full-blown Nazi pic.twitter.com/ymUhmTIQs6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 8, 2025

Even after it was revealed that the “Cindy Steinberg” account that prompted all this was likely fake, the back-and-forth had already drawn enough attention to Grok’s jarring responses that people began posting even more strange Grok occurrences, both new and dating back to July 5.

Grok is currently calling itself ‘MechaHitler’ pic.twitter.com/A6YAkvbfoh — Josh Otten (@ordinarytings) July 8, 2025

Lmao I see the delicate attempts to fine tune Grok away from a vague progressive bias have gone well pic.twitter.com/llhCRWaX8U — Samplo Corvodina of Streatham (@TreborRhurbarb) July 9, 2025

What the fuck is going on. Why is grok answering in the first person as if Elon programmed it himself to answer this way pic.twitter.com/TjADEgpeZP — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 6, 2025

oh cool he reprogrammed grok to vomit fascism pic.twitter.com/mLDnODVto0 — death angel (@angel_0f_deathx) July 8, 2025

If any lawyers want to sue X and do some really fun discovery on why Grok is suddenly publishing violent rape fantasies about members of the public, I’m more than game pic.twitter.com/ihLv5cCHg3 — Will Stancil (@whstancil) July 8, 2025

Why did Grok start spewing racist hate?

The exact reasons for Grok going off the rails aren’t verified at this time, but many suspect it has something to do with its most recent update.

“We have improved @Grok significantly,” Musk wrote on July 4. “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.”

Although the post initially received over 30,000 responses, comments have since been turned off.

Musk has previously complained that the “biggest existential danger to humanity” involves AI being programmed with “the woke mind virus.” He’s claimed on multiple occasions that Grok is different and less biased than other AIs, but it was common to see far right accounts claiming otherwise.

So to many people who witnessed Grok’s racist meltdown in real time yesterday, it stood to reason that this update, directed by Musk to make the AI less “woke,” may well have been behind it all.

Musk trying to find the one liberal line of code that keeps Grok woke https://t.co/vr6WA3VvtZ pic.twitter.com/qBk1v9tqzC — coalhands (@C0alhands) July 6, 2025

What Elon means when he says Grok has been “improved significantly” apparently. Lmfao.



Love how when left to objectivity, Grok ends up woke, honest, truthful, more aligned with left-leaning “politics” (aka reality),



& they have to constantly go manipulate him to make him worse https://t.co/CR5eTRRBUI pic.twitter.com/FMILY7VcAI — Dylan (@dmc_dmcc) July 8, 2025

The Grok fallout

As Grok’s responses went viral, the team behind xAI eventually caught wind and put a stop to it. Grok stopped replying to questions, and this post went up on its X account:

The claim that “xAI is training only truth-seeking,” something that Grok repeated on numerous occasions while receiving pushback to its racist and bizarre commentary, is certainly reason for pause at this point. If whatever version of “truth” is programmed into Grok also turned it into a raging, hateful maniac of an AI, that doesn’t exactly reflect well on whatever bias it’s taking.

Then again, many users already knew that.

Now you know what kind of person uses “woke” as a pejorative and endlessly yammers on about “truth seeking”. https://t.co/Kfn1CSqE8e pic.twitter.com/uQNkrH9Efr — @genevatradelaw @threads (@GenevaTradeLaw) July 9, 2025

As pointed out by CNBC, Grok is also now denying that it ever made posts furthering racism and praising Hitler.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns

Whether it’s related or just fascinating timing, X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who joined the company two years ago, announced her resignation on Wednesday morning—the day after Grok had its meltdown.

As for Musk, his only commentary thus far that even might be construed as related to everything that happened with Grok was a short post in the middle of the night.

“Never a dull moment on this platform,” he wrote.

“How could it be dull with both Hitler and mechahitler running around,” one X user quipped in return.

