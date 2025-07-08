“Superman” director James Gunn called it an “immigrant” story. Conservatives are calling for a boycott

MAGA influencers called for Superman movie boycott after the director labeled the character’s story inherently political.

Several right-wing influencers have launched a boycott of Superman, set to hit theaters on July 11. Their outrage stems from recent comments by director James Gunn, who told The Times of London that Superman’s origin is inherently political.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places […] but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Conservative media quickly pounced. Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismissed the film entirely, declaring it as “another film we won’t be seeing.”

Another film we won’t be seeing. https://t.co/Ulmedycnoa — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 7, 2025

Other MAGA influencers echoed the sentiment online, portraying Gunn’s message about kindness and immigration as a liberal agenda push. However, Gunn remained unapologetic, stating, “There will be jerks out there […] But screw them.”

Gunn embraces Superman’s political roots

Gunn’s version of Superman focuses on empathy, morality, and alienation. These themes have been embedded in the character since his 1938 debut in the first issue of Action Comics. In his interview, Gunn acknowledged that the movie might be received differently in liberal vs. conservative parts of the country.

“Yes, it’s about politics,” Gunn told The Times of London. “But on another level it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

When asked about the divide between Metropolis-style New York and Clark Kent’s Kansas roots, Gunn admitted, “Yes, it plays differently.” But he emphasized that the message remains universal: “It’s about human kindness.”

“I’m telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online.”

That message, while historically part of Superman’s DNA, has triggered backlash in today’s polarized climate.

Superman’s Jewish origins

“They… uh…. they know Superman has always been an immigrant right?” asked @mktoon on X.

They… uh…. they know Superman has always been an immigrant right? pic.twitter.com/NWTp2yi4kV — mktoon (@mktoon) July 7, 2025

Gunn’s take on Superman as an immigrant story aligns with the character’s Jewish roots. Created in the 1930s by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, sons of Jewish immigrants who fled the European pogroms, Superman was born of a need for hope during a time of rising anti-Semitism.

Historians have long connected Superman to Jewish folklore, particularly the legend of the Golem of Prague. Like the Golem, Superman was crafted as a protector of the powerless. Historian Ralph Nurnberger noted that while the Golem was made of stone, Superman is “a man of steel” A modern, Americanized myth built on the same foundation.

Comics expert Arie Kaplan argues that Jewish creators like Siegel and Shuster embedded their worldview into early superhero narratives. “Jews created the first comic book,” Kaplan wrote in From Krakow to Krypton, “and brought a uniquely Jewish perspective to their work and to the comics industry as a whole.”

Despite the conservative backlash, Superman has always reflected deeper societal issues, from his Depression-era origins to his immigrant metaphor.

