Conservatives are crashing out over DOJ concluding no Jeffrey Epstein client list exists

Elon Musk, Alex Jones, and other prominent conservatives erupted online after a government memo contradicted years of speculation about Jeffrey Epstein and his client list.

A newly released Justice Department memo has reignited outrage among conservatives who believe Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were part of a broader cover-up involving powerful elites. The memo, based on an “exhaustive review” by the FBI and DOJ, concluded that Epstein acted alone, died by suicide, and did not possess a hidden blackmail “client list.” It also stated no evidence existed to prosecute additional parties.

Elon Musk led the backlash, posting on X. “So … umm … then what is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison for?” and “Stuff like this does not improve people’s faith in government.”

Musk also retweeted, alongside an angry emoji, another person on X who shared a clown meme poking fun at the administration’s reversal regarding Epstein’s list.

Later, he responded, “Anytime now,” to an old Trump interview clip in which the former president promised to release an Epstein list if re-elected.

The memo, which Axios first reported on, triggered intense skepticism from Trump allies and critics alike. Despite having supported Trump in the past, many conservatives now accuse his administration of failing to deliver transparency.

Adding to the firestorm was the release of prison surveillance footage. Though the DOJ shared two versions of a nearly 11-hour video outside Epstein’s cell to dispel foul play, both featured a timestamp jump from 11:58 p.m. to midnight. That only fueled further conspiracy theories.

Prominent conservatives crash out over Epstein news

Several right-wing figures used their platforms to lash out, especially over comments made earlier this year by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. In February, Bondi suggested that she possessed documents pointing to Epstein’s “client list.” She said at the time, “It’s sitting on my desk right now.” The new memo appeared to directly contradict that claim.

“Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers,” posted conservative activist Robby Starbuck, calling the memo “unacceptable.”

Laura Loomer, meanwhile, posted her scathing opinion of Bondi’s handling of the case.

Former InfoWars conspiracy theorist podcaster Alex Jones, meanwhile, went on a teary rant in a video he tweeted. In the post, he wrote, “The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad. NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!! Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.’ This is over the top sickening.”

The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad.



NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!



Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.” This is over the top sickening. pic.twitter.com/mudViXDfma — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 7, 2025

Alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec tweeted, “If there were no clients, not even Prince Andrew was a client then? Cmon.”

Despite the outrage, the White House defended the investigation. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the DOJ had followed through thoroughly. She added that “this administration wants anyone who has ever committed a crime to be held accountable.”

