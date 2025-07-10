“A dangerous distortion”: Actor Michael Rapaport shut down by Auschwitz Memorial for sharing “fake, AI-generated” Holocaust image and story

Actor Michael Rapaport is facing backlash after sharing what the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum says is a “fake, AI-generated” photo alongside a questionable story from the Holocaust.

Earlier this month, Rapaport posted a black and white image of a malnourished man playing a violin to Facebook. It was accompanied by a story claiming the man was a violinist named “Henek” who went from playing concert halls before World War II to being forced by the Nazis “to play while men, women, and children were marched to their deaths.”

“One day, as a line of prisoners walked past, a girl no older than thirteen turned to him,” his post reads. “Her lips barely moved: ‘Your music is the last thing I’ll hear. Thank you.’”

The only problem is that nothing in the post seems to be real.

Auschwitz Memorial blasts photo and story as “fake”

The official Facebook account for the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum shared a screenshot of Rapaport’s post. In it, it denounces the image as “AI-generated” and poking holes in the story.

“Such fabrication disrespects victims and harasses their memory,” the update reads. It continues, “If you see such posts, please don’t share them.”

Rapaport’s history of pro-Israel content

There’s been a notable and deeply concerning rise in antisemitism in the United States in recent years, including Holocaust denial and straight up Nazis roaming around. These are, of course, things that we should take seriously.

But there’s no reason to use what appears to be an AI-generated image and a ChatGPT-written story to draw attention to the atrocities that were committed during the Holocaust.

Taken within the context of Rapaport’s prior social media posts, these fabrications take on a more insidious layer. The actor has been vocal about his support for Israel in the ongoing war overseas.

Every day, he posts the names of all the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, as well as how long they have been held. He also regularly blasts public figures who criticize Israel and express solidarity with the Palestinian citizens who have suffered under Israel’s attacks.

That he then used his platform to spread a seemingly false Holocaust story, aimed at tugging at people’s heartstrings, reads to some as an attempt to manipulate sympathies in favor of the modern-day Israeli state.

Social media reacts

Although Rapaport has since quietly deleted his post, the story and image were also shared on other social media platforms. This is leading to people expressing their frustration with the proliferation of AI-generated content being passed off as real.

