Trump supporters are taking selfies with the Alligator Alcatraz sign

In case you thought America couldn’t get more depraved, people are now stopping by Alligator Alcatraz to take selfies and family photos with the sign.

A TikTok from @beachzub shows a family of three walking up to the sign at the controversial Florida detention center and taking pictures, even having their young son pose in front of it.

“Here’s a family thinking that it’s fun to kill people,” she narrates.

The man in the video is wearing a bright red hat that appears to say Trump across the front, although it’s not fully visible. At one point, he walks over to a state trooper vehicle parked nearby and has a brief conversation before all three of them walk back to their car, parked on the side of the road.

Why are people taking selfies at Alligator Alcatraz?

MAGA Republicans have celebrated the detention center, which opponents have likened to a concentration camp, with ghoulish delight. Politicians have made jokes about the wildlife in the surrounding location killing and eating detainees.

Of course, they justify it by claiming detainees are dangerous criminals who entered the country illegally. Never mind that even people in the U.S. legally have been getting detained, or that even people with no criminal record have been getting deported, or that joking about random immigrants getting fed to alligators is grotesque regardless of any of these claims.

Still, a not-insignificant number of Americans seem to enjoy all this barbaric showmanship and have celebrated the creation of Alligator Alcatraz every step of the way.

Social media reactions are harsh

Although something as simple as taking a selfie with a sign may seem harmless to some, the callousness that it represents has many people as furious with folks like these as the TikToker who uploaded the video in the first place.

“Trump didn’t make America racist,” wrote @lusiana81. “He made the racists feel comfortable enough to show their faces in public.”

“Bringing a child to get a photograph at a prison is insane let alone a concentration camp,” @cattlemoss mused.

How low can we go? Stay tuned to find out!

