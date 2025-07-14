“Nowhere in the Constitution does it say”: The White House claims they have the right to post “banger memes,” the internet disagrees

In a move that felt more middle school than Oval Office, on July 12, the White House X account declared, “Nowhere in the Constitution does it say we can’t post banger memes 💥” And yes, that is a direct quote.

Attached was an image of a white poster board standing on the White House lawn. Written in distorted alternating caps, it read: “oMg, diD tHe wHiTE hOuSE reALLy PosT tHiS?” in a clear nod to the Mocking SpongeBob meme. But despite its confidence, the tweet landed with a thud.

Meme attempt mocked by internet: “When do these banger memes start?”

The internet did what it does best and roasted the White House in the comments. X users flooded the replies with sarcastic jabs like, “Are the memes in the room with us?” and, “So when do you plan on starting?” Another chimed in, “0 banger memes posted so far.”

Folks pointed out the irony that the White House claimed meme supremacy but didn’t post any actual memes. Critics said the image barely qualified as one and mocked the administration’s lack of self-awareness. A significant proportion of the responses were from people who said they would rather the White House release the Epstein client list.

Even accounts typically aligned with the administration side-eyed the attempt. Many asked if this was really the best use of the official White House account. Meanwhile, multiple accounts remixed the image with what they thought of the “meme” tweet.

Memes about the current Republican administration are aplenty

While the White House social media team claimed to have shared “banger memes,” the content that the account shares that one could presume is being considered as memes are things such as AI-generated images of President Donald Trump with exaggerated muscles, to AI-edited photos of political opponents crying.

While not real memes, these tweets do set a precedent for blurring the line between government messaging and meme culture.

Folks online have crafted countless memes about the current Republican administration. These jokes ranged from Trump placing tariffs on penguins to infamous moments like Signalgate. Trump’s low-turnout military birthday parade was also turned into a meme online. Those posts, made by regular people, often go far more viral than anything the official account attempts.

One example of a viral moment where Trump was turned into a meme is when he dropped the f-bomb in an interview when talking about Israel and Iran in late June. Trump said, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long, they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.”

In another instance, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth‘s recent use of a military drone in a propaganda video became a highly photoshopped meme.

