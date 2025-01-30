Trump bashes decade-old memo calling FAA ‘too white’ while blaming DEI for D.C. crash

President Donald Trump addressed the White House Briefing Room and the nation today in the wake of the collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter that killed 67.

Before holding a moment of silence for the deceased, Trump bashed the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), highlighting a memo that said the agency was “too white” during the Obama administration.

“They came out with a directive: ‘Too white,’” Trump said. “We want people who are competent.”

“A group within the FAA determined that the workforce was TOO WHITE, then they had concerted efforts to get the administration to change that and to change it immediately,” Trump said.

The FAA under Obama was subjected to a lawsuit claiming its changes to FAA testing harmed white candidates.

An old video from a former FAA deputy also circulated, with Trump fans also trying to pin the crash on a diversity boogeyman.

Obama decided there were too many white air traffic controllers so he rigged the testing. pic.twitter.com/OJsrec4x7p — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 30, 2025

“The FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities,” Trump added in his remarks, calling out other protected classes.

“That is amazing. FAA says people with severe disabilities are most underrepresented segment of the workforce and they want them in and they want them. They can be air traffic controllers.”



“I don’t think so,” Trump responded, dating the memo to Jan. 14.

Trump also bashed departing Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as a “disaster with a good line of bullshit,” adding that he ran the agency “into the ground with his diversity.”

Backlash online was swift, with people upset that Trump used the death of Americans to push an anti-DEI agenda.

“Trump is addressing the plane crash last night and is blaming DEI. Saying that staffing wasn’t properly pieced together out of fear of being ‘too white.’ Vile isn’t even the word. The man is a manipulative white supremacist and, yes, being a supporter says the same about you,” one user wrote.

After his comments, two of his new cabinet officials involved in the response to the crash, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, also spoke, adopting his line and blaming DEI.

“We can only accept the best and the brightest,” Duffy said, who was criticized for his initial response to the crash.

“We will have the best and the brightest. It is color-blind and merit-based,” Hegseth said. “The era of DEI is gone at the Defense Department.”

