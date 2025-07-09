Is bacon considered a spice? Host of “Subway Takes” reveals Kamala Harris’s hot take—and why it never aired

Host of Subway Takes and journalist Kareem Rahma says that he decided not to air an interview with Kamala Harris because of a “bad take” on spices. However, viewers are divided on whether her take was that bad after all.

Featured Video

What was Kamala Harris’s hot take?

In an interview with Forbes’ Steve Bertoni, Rahma says that he was approached with the opportunity to interview Harris and Tim Walz on Subway Takes. On his show, he sits on the New York City subway and asks commuters—and sometimes celebrity guests—to reveal their controversial “hot takes.”

During the 2024 Presidential Election campaigns, both candidates turned to non-traditional outlets in an attempt to reach more potential voters.

Advertisement

Harris interviewed with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, and President Donald Trump sat down with podcast host Joe Rogan.

However, Rahma says he decided to scrap the Subway Takes episode because Harris’s take was “confusing and weird and not good.”

Part 2: Kareem Rahma talks about his “confusing and WEIRD” interview with Kamala Harris. What “Take” she really wanted to share, why her team changed it, and WHY he spiked his entire interview. @SubwayTakes #KamalaHarris #PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/XgQcfXQurk — Steven Bertoni (@StevenBertoni) July 9, 2025

“We mutually agreed that we shouldn’t publish it,” Rahma tells Bertoni. “I got lucky because I didn’t want to be blamed for her losing.”

Advertisement

Rahma reveals Harris’s hot take: “Bacon as a spice.”

Was Kamala Harris’s Subway Takes opinion that bad?

In the comments of a clip posted on X, viewers express confusion over Rahma calling out Harris’s subway take.

“Hey, Black southerner here. We use Bacon often to add flavor to food. Especially vegetables, we even cook non-bacon in bacon grease. It’s very common for us,” one writes.

Advertisement

“Bacon as a spice…isn’t a bad take?” another says.

“I’m honestly baffled that someone would admit that they went out of their way to hide an important story but think that people should still listen to them,” a third adds.

Others point out that Rahma is Muslim, which means that he refrains from consuming pork products like bacon.

As many Muslim Americans criticize how the Biden Administration handled the Israel-Palestine conflict, some viewers suspect Rahma tried to prevent Harris from coming off as insensitive. Plus, Rahma wouldn’t be able to discuss Harris’s hot take, as he has never consumed bacon himself.

Advertisement

“From the jist of it, she was originally going to have a take that tied into her campaign, and something Kareem could go back and forth with, and something he thought could HELP her. And she got cold feet at the last min and went with bacon. Which he has no experience with,” a commenter suggests.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.