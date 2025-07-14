JD Vance and family confronted with boos during vacation at Disneyland: “The amount of booing when he exited Space Mountain was hilarious”

The happiest place on earth wasn’t so welcoming for Vice President JD Vance this weekend. Vance’s family vacation to Disneyland sparked boos, protests, and negative online reactions.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered outside Disneyland Resort in Anaheim to protest the visit of Vance, his wife Usha, and their children. While some parkgoers cheered as the family passed by, many more booed loudly, both inside the park and outside the gates.

Videos quickly spread across social media. One clip shared by @DisneyScoopGuy, known for visiting Disneyland 234 days in a row in 2024, captured the Vances walking quietly through the park, surrounded by security. Although the account offered no commentary, his followers filled in the blanks.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

Outside the gates and the Grand Californian Hotel, protestors waved American and Mexican flags, shouting, “Go home!” at the Vice President. Drivers honked in support as the protest crowd swelled. In one video, a woman called out, “We support immigrants, we support America! I thought California was violent?”

Inside the park, reactions were no quieter. A Redditor wrote, “I was there today. The amount of security was insane. The amount of booing when he exited Space Mountain was hilarious.” They also claimed Disney staff threatened to eject visitors who shouted at the VP.

One Redditor summed up the online mood, saying, “If California is such a hellhole that needs to be saved, why are you vacationing here? That doesn’t make sense, girl. California forever, goodbye!”

Another added, “Over on the Disneyland sub they are photographing and filming him so other park visitors can go to other parts of the park and avoid him (or can follow him and ‘boo’)”

California Governor Gavin Newsom showed his disdain for JD Vance‘s visit online. He tweeted, “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t. https://t.co/GjvIUg8I2B — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 12, 2025

Vance quote-retweeted Newsom, saying rather intentionally, “Had a great time, thanks.”

Vance’s visit comes during heightened racial profiling and ICE raids in California

The protest comes amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement in Southern California. Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, whose district includes Santa Ana and Anaheim, said local officials only learned of Vance’s visit two days before his arrival. “The Vice President’s visit to Orange County comes at a time when trust in government feels fragile,” he told KTLA. “But that trust is hard to build when federal policies continue to violate constitutional and due process rights.”

Sarmiento also posted on Instagram, “I welcome any policymaker to visit, listen, and witness the hard-working immigrant communities that make our [country] strong. I respect the office, but I can’t respect policies that hurt our people.”

Since June, immigrant rights groups have reported an uptick in ICE raids and racial profiling in Vance’s wake, especially targeting Latino neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Orange County.

