Senator Ted Cruz was out of the country when flash floods struck central Texas on Friday, reminding critics of his previous absences during disasters. He caught a lot of flak in 2021 when he jetted off to Cancun during a historic ice storm that left people to die of hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Featured Video

This time, over a hundred people lost their lives, and more are missing, and flight logs suggest Cruz could have come home from Greece sooner.

Ted Cruz misses the floods, enjoys Greece

On July 4, flash floods hit Kerr County, Texas, impacting several summer camps in the area. As of the following Wednesday, authorities confirmed 119 people dead—including 36 kids—and at least 150 remain missing.

Advertisement

This devastating loss resulted in scrutiny of the emergency alert system and other government services recently defunded by the Trump administration and DOGE. Also in the crosshairs is Ted Cruz, who was once again absent as his constituents died.

Cruz was vacationing with his family in Greece, where he appeared to be enjoying himself a full 24 hours after the floods hit. A photo of the senator at the Parthenon on Saturday sparked outrage across social media, especially in the context of the 2021 disaster.

🚨 CANCÚN CRUZ 2.0: WHILE TEXAS DROWNED, HE WAS POSING AT THE PARTHENON



109 Texans dead.

Families swept away.

Towns underwater.

And Ted Cruz? Rocking shades and sightseeing in Greece.



First Cancun.

Now Athens.

What’s next, the Eiffel Tower during a hurricane?



📷 – New York… pic.twitter.com/isgWGQb150 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 8, 2025

To make things worse, the New York Post reported that while Cruz caught a flight home on Sunday, flight logs show that there were planes heading back to Texas at earlier times. They do admit, however, that it’s possible these flights were full. The senator’s PR team certainly insists he returned to his state “as fast as humanly possible.”

Advertisement

“He promptly booked a flight back home,” a spokesperson told the Post. “Given the time difference, he left Athens on Sunday morning and was back in Texas that night. And he was in Kerrville on the ground early Monday morning.”

Critics are calling Ted Cruz out on social media

Ted Cruz already had his fair share of critics, and they’re not missing the chance to drag him. On X, multiple users pointed out his role in slashing weather forecast funding in the 2025 budget bill passed last week.

Oh boy so turns out good old @tedcruz wrote the senate part of Trump’s beautiful bullshit bill about cuts to weather forecasting….and now he’s out there telling people to hug their kids 🙄https://t.co/udL5bzktRF pic.twitter.com/c6nf6Yv0nl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

“Oh boy so turns out good old @tedcruz wrote the senate part of Trump’s beautiful bullshit bill about cuts to weather forecasting,” said @WUTangKids, “and now he’s out there telling people to hug their kids.”

“Note to Cancun Ted Cruz: You don’t get to pretend to care about dead children, after you supported cuts that led to their deaths,” wrote @anyonewantchips.

Others propped up politicians they feel responded appropriately to the crisis.

Advertisement

“While Trump was golfing this weekend and Ted Cruz was vacationing in Greece, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum quietly sent rescue teams to help with the Texas floods,” said @DisavowTrump20.

“Despite the racist and sexist attacks from weak men, she still did the right thing. That’s leadership,” it reads. Viola Davis echoed similar comments on Instagram, posting praise to Instagram, with the caption “Much respect Madam President 🇲🇽👏🏿❤️.”

Even after Cruz returned and started appearing in press conferences, the left largely felt that this was not enough.

Advertisement

“Ted Cruz skips Cancun and stands over the bodies of 27 dead children—kissing Trump’s a** and asking for prayers,” reported @CalltoActivism. “All while backing the same deadly cuts that made this disaster worse.”

BREAKING: Ted Cruz skips Cancun and stands over the bodies of 27 dead children- kissing Trump’s ass and asking for prayers. All while backing the same deadly cuts that made this disaster worse.



Worst performance I’ve ever seen. Save your photo op and spare your prayers, Ted. pic.twitter.com/3G66UVa124 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 7, 2025

“Worst performance I’ve ever seen. Save your photo op and spare your prayers, Ted.”

Morgan Freeman (the other one) was especially upset.

Advertisement

“HEY @tedcruz — GET THE F*CK OUT OF THERE!!! YOU DEFUNDED THE AGENCIES THAT FORECAST AND PREVENT DEADLY DISASTERS LIKE THIS!!!!!” @mjfree yelled. “27 CHILDREN DEAD!!!!”

HEY @tedcruz — GET THE FUCK OUT OF THERE!!! YOU DEFUNDED THE AGENCIES THAT FORECAST AND PREVENT DEADLY DISASTERS LIKE THIS!!!!!



27 CHILDREN DEAD!!!!



FUCK OFF TED, MAGA, @GOP & TRUMP!!!!



🚨 Officials just confirmed 75 people are dead in Kerr County—including 27 children. 10… pic.twitter.com/oA81zwGj5n — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 7, 2025

“F*CK OFF TED, MAGA, @GOP & TRUMP!!!!”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.