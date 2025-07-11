“Thank you, President Trump, for the laughs”: Pete Hegseth’s military drone video bombs, gets memed online

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made people wonder how he ever got on TV with Thursday’s military drone propaganda video. Mockery crossed social media borders as critics clowned on his awkward delivery, the absurdity of using a drone to deliver a memo, and the way he walks.

Featured Video

This one could have used a take two, Pete. Especially after that drone sat right in front of your face.

Your tax dollars at work

Pete Hegseth posted his video bragging about spending more taxpayer money on drones on July 10, and honestly, it could have used more work. The script it weak, Hegseth stumbles on delivery, and having a drone deliver a memo isn’t worth the sound of the engines drowning out his voice.

Advertisement

Plus, it’s clear no one’s willing to risk getting fired by telling him to walk like a normal person.

“This is the future,” he says. “We’re in the fight. We’re in the fight to win it. And we’re never gonna back down.”

It’s not exactly the Gettysburg Address, nor do we think he got permission to use that Metallica song. Plus, increasing the amount of cash we hand to the drone industry isn’t impressive. Former President Barack Obama did that in 2009, back when anybody still thought drones were cool.

“Why is he walking like he has crotch rot?”

Whatever message Hegseth tried to get across was also drowned out by the clownery on display. Critics compared it to something written by Ricky Gervais, or worse.

Advertisement

Also, that shot of him grabbing the memo from the drone is so easy to Photoshop.

Advertisement

Another theme among the dunks is Hegseth’s walk. Unless the White House lawn is lumpy, the explanations for that aspect of the video could be dire.

“Why is he walking like he’s gotta sh*t,” asked u/ayylmao95.

Comment

byu/henswoe from discussion

incringe

“Why are you walking like someone just shoved an M16 up your a**?” inquired @JoJoFromJerz.

Advertisement

Why are you walking like someone just shoved an M16 up your ass? 🧐 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 11, 2025

“Why is he walking like he has crotch rot?” wondered u/mothzilla.

Many others pointed out that this would have been a perfect video if it wasn’t meant to be serious.

“Did Christopher Guest or Ricky Gervais direct this Pentagon/Hegseth clip??” wrote @Ungeziefer76. “If so, I think they nailed it.”

Advertisement

Did Christopher Guest or Ricky Gervais direct this Pentagon/Hegseth clip?? If so, I think they nailed it. — planned obsolescence (@Ungeziefer76) July 10, 2025

“Watch our secretary of defense use military personnel as props during a promo shoot with the same smarmy vibe as an ad for a local car dealer,” said @ron_fournier.

watch our secretary of defense use military personnel as props during a promo shoot with the same smarmy vibe as an ad for a local car dealer. https://t.co/L38ht9PPAf — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) July 11, 2025

“Thank you, President Trump, for the laughs,” said @lessguns. “Your administration is a joke.”

Advertisement

Thank you President Trump for the laughs. Your administration is a joke. https://t.co/PysD5fUhjU — Liberal Marine (@lessguns) July 11, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.