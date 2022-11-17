We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a copypasta tweet that is trolling Elon Musk en masse, a woman’s “barefoot lifestyle” video that had people outraged, a QAnon influencer settling a defamation case, and a review of a new Netflix film.

After that, we’ve got Claire‘s weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A campaign is underway to troll Elon Musk en masse via copypasta, specifically by copying the text of a tweet mocking him that was purportedly flagged for violating Twitter’s policies against hateful conduct.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after filming a video of themselves walking barefoot into Home Depot. Viewers quickly expressed outrage at the woman’s behavior.

A QAnon influencer has settled a defamation case brought by the man she falsely accused of being antifa and bringing a weapon to an event.

This Irish historical thriller stars Pugh as a nurse, caring for a girl who can seemingly survive without eating. It is streaming on Netflix.

😌 Chill vibes only

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Incoming Secretary of State got a boost from QAnon

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her "Dirty Delete" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💰 A Chipotle customer was allegedly charged $50 for bowls of just steak and tortillas after her mobile order went terribly wrong.

🧃 In a viral TikTok, customers claimed to catch workers using Ocean Spray to seemingly make “fresh juice” while charging a boatload of money.

Put an end to your streaming fatigue and go back to the basics. These new releases will help you jumpstart an epic movie collection.

🍕 This Pizza Hut manager says customers should order online rather than in-store so they can drastically reduce the price of their orders.

🥪 A McDonald’s customer went viral on TikTok after sharing a McDonald’s app hack for a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

🍴 Many workers in the workforce have been taking to TikTok to share their encounters with rude customers.

🏳️‍🌈 From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

⏲️ A Target worker says his manager told him to clock out for the day but refused to tell him why.

👋 Before you go

The secret to how pizza sauce is made at chains like Papa John’s and Domino’s led to a Papa John’s worker one-upping a Domino’s worker in a series of viral videos.

