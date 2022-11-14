‘If you don’t want to spend $21 on a box of pizza…’: Pizza Hut manager shares PSA about in-store vs. online orders

In a viral TikTok, a Pizza Hut manager advises customers to order online rather than in-store to drastically reduce the price of their orders.

The TikTok begins with a stitch from @privateliferula where the TikToker rants about ordering a $21 pizza from Pizza Hut. It then shifts over to user @c_shady who is walking through her store. She claims to be a Pizza Hut manager and urges people not to order in-store. “Pizza Hut manager speaking right here. If you don’t want to spend $21 on a box of pizza, you can get that online for $11,” she says.

She continues to say customers should never go to the store to order pizza or else they will be “paying an arm and a leg for something [they’ll] pay half the price for online.” In addition, @c_shady explains that it is not advisable for customers to ask for discounts over the phone, especially for chicken wings, because they will only be given what the store already has prepared.

The video, which racked up over 43,000 views as of Monday, has sparked a debate in the comments section where viewers disagreed with @c_shady that ordering online is cheaper.

“Online be more expensive tho,” one viewer wrote.

“Online is more expensive bc tax and delivery fee. 21 turns into 30 real quick,” a second commented.

“I think the best trick is to order online and THEN pick it up,” a third commented.

“Pick up is key. Most pizza chains have carry out specials,” a fourth echoed.

However, many viewers agreed with the creator that ordering Pizza Hut online is cheaper.

“Facts Must cheaper on the website,” one person stated.

“Facts order online,” a second agreed.

“Yea just use that honey app. saved me like 20 bucks everytime I order something,” a third shared.

“Download the APP. I get 9 dollar large pizza in the app coupon section,” a fourth commented.

Others disregarded Pizza Hut entirely and shared different pizza chains they feel offer better deals.

“Domino’s have $7.99 coupon’s for a box,” one shared.

“[That] doesn’t make any sense what I’ll just go to grocery store and buy pizza and wings then,” a second commented.

“Or 6 at little ceasers I’m good,” a third stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to @c_shady via TikTok comment and to Pizza Hut via press contact form.