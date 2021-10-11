How to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’

Law and Order: SVU may reign supreme across cable reruns, but the CSI franchise is about to be five series deep. The original CSI ended with a feature length film in 2015, but CSI: Vegas will serve as the long-awaited sequel series.

Watch CSI: Vegas on Hulu with Live TV Right Now

The sequel more than five years in the making is finally on air. Instead of taking place in the City of Angels, the new CSI spinoff will take place in the city of sin. And while the backdrop is a little more flashy and loud, all your fan favorites are coming along. Gil Grissom. Sarah Sidle. David Hodges. They’re all back and in starring roles no less. Jim Brass will even make a few quick cameos to pass the torch to the new team of investigators.

The rest remains largely unchanged. Gruesome murders. Gumshoe detective work. Computer, enhance. The world around it may change, but like war, CSI never changes. And that’s what we love about it.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch CSI: Vegas.

Where to watch CSI: Vegas

The new spin-off is also a limited series epilogue of the original CSI. It will comprise of 10 episodes.

Airtime : Wednesday, October 6 at 10pm EST

: Wednesday, October 6 at 10pm EST Channel: CBS

CBS Cast: William Petersen as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle, Wallace Langham as David Hodges, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom, Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan

William Petersen as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle, Wallace Langham as David Hodges, Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom, Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan Genre: Drama

Hulu Live TV is one of the most popular ways to stream CBS because you also gain access to a massive library of on-demand content including classic and current TV shows, movies, not to mention Hulu’s original programming. As far as live-streaming goes, you’ll have a ton of local, entertainment, and sports channels to flip through, including HGTV, a full suite of ESPN channels, Cartoon Network, FX, and even deep cuts like Nat Geographic and Syfy.

Other places to watch CSI: Vegas

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.