How to watch ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

It’s easy to forget that Jim Henson’s brain children, the Muppets, live within the Disney universe now. The opportunity for crossovers is so great, I’m surprised Kermit hasn’t popped up in a Marvel movie. Not yet, anyway. For many, seeing the furry troupe always smacks of the holidays. Kermit and company are going for spooks with their latest entry: Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Watch Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney Plus Right Now

The Great Gonzo is put front and center in this Halloween tale. The daredevil survives whatever challenge is thrown at him. Now, he must face his biggest feat yet: surviving a night in the haunted mansion. Joining him are the usual Muppet gang. They’re a little more grisly than you remember. Along with the usual suspects is a stellar live-action cast. It includes Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson, Alfonso Ribeiro, and the late legend Ed Asner. RIP, king.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Where to stream Muppets Haunted Mansion

Premiers : Friday, October 8

Channel: Disney Plus

Genre: Family/Comedy

Cast: Live action cast featuring Will Arnett as Ghost Host, Ed Asner as Claude, Yvette Nicole Brown as the Hearse Driver, Darren Criss as The Caretaker, Taraji P. Henson as Constance Hatchaway, Kim Irvine as Maid, Jeannie Mai as Maude, Chrissy Metz as Harriet, Alfonso Ribeiro as Fred, John Stamos as himself, Danny Trejo as Huet, Sasheer Zamata as Mary

Muppets Haunted Mansion is available to stream on Disney Plus. The celebrated Disney streaming service is available alone, or through a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99 a month. You will you gain access to Muppets Haunted Mansion. Better yet, you also gain access to every every movie and show bearing the Muppets name.

