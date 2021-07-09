How to stream ‘Black Widow’

Who is Natasha Romanoff? Ever since she threw down in Iron Man 2, the Russian hand-to-hand combat expert became an instant fan favorite. Is it because she can hold her own amongst a team of supers? Maybe it’s because she’s a total smoke show. In any case, Black Widow is a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative shrouded in mystery…until now.

Watch Black Widow on Disney+ now

Finally, we’re getting a Natasha Romanoff origin story. Sort of. Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the story follows the aftermath on Natasha’s end. She finds herself on the run, confronting a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. As she is pursued by a force stopping at nothing to take her down, she must do something she fears: confront her history as a spy and killing machine.

Here’s everything you need to stream Black Widow.

Where to stream Black Widow

Black Widow will release in theaters on Friday, May 28. However, Disney+ subscribers can pay a $29.99 premium to watch the movie at home. If this price is objectionable, you can wait a few months. Like past premier release, it will be available free on Disney Plus proper.

Premiers : Friday, July 9

: Friday, July 9 Channel: Disney Plus

Genre: Animation

Animation Cast: Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, Ray Winstone as Dreykov, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff/Black Widow

Black Widow is available to stream on Disney Plus. The celebrated Disney streaming service is available alone, or through a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99 a month. However, to watch Black Widow you will have to pay an extra one-time $29.99 to gain premier access to the film. Not only can you stream Black Widow, but just about every other piece Marvel fandom including the live-action and animated movies like Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

