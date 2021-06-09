How to stream ‘Loki’

Thor’s brother is, on the surface, a pretty nasty sort. The Asgardian God of Mischief allies himself with aliens, involves himself in duplicitous plots, and is an all-round cheeky bastard. Instead of playing second fiddle to his older brother, the Marvel anti-hero will star in his own titular series: Loki.

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate history version of the God of Mischief is brought before the Time Variance Authority. The TVA is a massive bureaucratic organization that monitors timelines, operating outside of time and space.

Here’s everything you need to stream Loki.

Where to stream Loki

Premiers: Friday, June 9

Channel: Disney Plus

Genre: Animation

Cast: Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Status: Renewed for season 2

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. The celebrated Disney streaming service is available alone, or through a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99 a month. Not only can you stream Loki, but just about every other piece of media from the Marvel universe including WandaVision and cinematic films like Avengers: Endgame.

