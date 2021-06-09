How to stream ‘Loki’

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate history version of the God of Mischief is brought before the Time Variance Authority. The TVA is a massive bureaucratic organization that monitors timelines, operating outside of time and space.
Here’s everything you need to stream Loki.
Where to stream Loki
- Premiers: Friday, June 9
- Channel: Disney Plus
- Genre: Animation
- Cast: Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15
- Status: Renewed for season 2
Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. The celebrated Disney streaming service is available alone, or through a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99 a month. Not only can you stream Loki, but just about every other piece of media from the Marvel universe including WandaVision and cinematic films like Avengers: Endgame.
