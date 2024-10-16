We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver who was forced to deliver pizza amid hurricane evacuation orders , a server going viral for sharing their weird experience with diners who asked who she was voting for , the history of the popular 24/7 livestream Lofi Girl , and how Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole on stage during a recent performance.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

Advertisement

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

In a viral video, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver shared how he had to work amid evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

🍴 VIRAL POLITICS

Server says customers pestered her about the election—and guessed who she is voting for

A waitress went viral after sharing a story about a MAGA couple she recently served . Her video inspired an avalanche of comments from fellow food industry workers sharing similar experiences and making jokes about Trump and his supporters.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

If you’re ever trying to zero in on your work, find the perfect cleaning playlist, or find some music to back your latest creative pursuit, chances are you’re familiar with Lofi Girl, also known as Study Girl .

➤READ MORE

🎤 POP CULTURE

Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole on stage and accidentally ripped out her extensions on tour

This week, Olivia Rodrigo embarked on her Australian leg of her Guts Tour— and also almost broke a leg .

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Charli XCX fans welcome the arrival of Brat Autumn

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 In a viral video, a mechanic revealed what really happens when you go in for a “full diagnostic” on your car .

Advertisement

🛏️ Should you avoid booking Airbnb rentals that use printed or colored bedding? A pair of TikToks has viewers pondering that question .

🥕 Have you ever had a food experience so bad or strange that you’re left wondering: How could they have possibly messed this up? That’s how this Costco customer felt about the carrot cake cupcakes he picked up .

🛍️ This Trader Joe’s customer caught a worker charging her for bags . She brought her own reusable one.

🍜 Should you avoid buying Maruchan ramen at the store?

Advertisement

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

Advertisement

WOULD YOU ORDER PIZZA DURING A HURRICANE ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Chris Martin shared his surprising inspiration that made him “dream of doing this job.”

Advertisement