Advertisement
Newsletters

Newsletter: 🍕 🌀 Don’t order pizza during a hurricane

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox everyday.

Photo of Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich
A person with text above them that says 'delivering pizza in a hurricane' next to a slice of pizza. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom left corner.
web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Sign up now for free
Show me a sample newsletter first
Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver who was forced to deliver pizza amid hurricane evacuation orders, a server going viral for sharing their weird experience with diners who asked who she was voting for, the history of the popular 24/7 livestream Lofi Girl, and how Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole on stage during a recent performance. 

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you. 

Advertisement

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🍕 WTF
‘We supposed to evacuate. I’m delivering a pizza’: Who is ordering Domino’s Pizza during a hurricane? 

In a viral video, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver shared how he had to work amid evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton. 

Advertisement

READ MORE

🍴 VIRAL POLITICS
Server says customers pestered her about the election—and guessed who she is voting for

A waitress went viral after sharing a story about a MAGA couple she recently served. Her video inspired an avalanche of comments from fellow food industry workers sharing similar experiences and making jokes about Trump and his supporters.

READ MORE

Advertisement

If you’re ever trying to zero in on your work, find the perfect cleaning playlist, or find some music to back your latest creative pursuit, chances are you’re familiar with Lofi Girl, also known as Study Girl.

READ MORE

🎤 POP CULTURE
Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole on stage and accidentally ripped out her extensions on tour

This week, Olivia Rodrigo embarked on her Australian leg of her Guts Tour—and also almost broke a leg

Advertisement

READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement
Decoding Fandom, a web_crawlr column

By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

Charli XCX over Storm King installation and crowd for her concert

Charli XCX fans welcome the arrival of Brat Autumn

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 In a viral video, a mechanic revealed what really happens when you go in for a “full diagnostic” on your car.

Advertisement

🛏️ Should you avoid booking Airbnb rentals that use printed or colored bedding? A pair of TikToks has viewers pondering that question.

🥕 Have you ever had a food experience so bad or strange that you’re left wondering: How could they have possibly messed this up? That’s how this Costco customer felt about the carrot cake cupcakes he picked up.

🛍️ This Trader Joe’s customer caught a worker charging her for bags. She brought her own reusable one.

🍜 Should you avoid buying Maruchan ramen at the store?

Advertisement

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

Advertisement

WOULD YOU ORDER PIZZA DURING A HURRICANE

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Chris Martin shared his surprising inspiration that made him “dream of doing this job.” 

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “I think about it all the time featuring bon iver” by Charli XCX 🎶 

TAGS

newsletters Previous editions of web_crawlr Web_Crawlr
First published:

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich
 
The Daily Dot