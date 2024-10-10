‘We supposed to evacuate. I’m delivering a pizza’: Florida Domino’s delivery driver blasts customers who are ordering pizza right now

According to this Domino’s delivery driver, if you’re ordering pizza before a hurricane, you better tip well.

What happened to this Domino’s delivery driver?

A Domino’s delivery driver, Mervglo (@mervglo), can’t believe they had to work in the midst of Tampa’s evacuation orders on Wednesday.

“Florida don’t take nothing serious. Why I’m in Tampa, we supposed to evacuate, I’m delivering a pizza? Like, bro, who’s ordering a pizza in a hurricane?” Mervglo says in their video while shaking the camera at the pizza box at the end.

“News say we got to #evacuate #tampa but im here at #dominos delivering a pizza,” states the caption.

The damage expected from Hurricane Milton

Mervglo’s frustrations come amid Hurricane Milton. Milton is expected to cause serious damage in Tampa Bay and surrounding areas, according to an AP News article published Thursday. Just a few weeks ago, the area got hit by Hurricane Helene, which caused a significant amount of damage, including tornadoes. Hurricane Milton is also set to bring tornadoes.

Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service, states, “Yesterday I said the clock was ticking. Today I’m saying the alarm bell is really going off. People need to get to their safe place.”

Given the severity of this incoming hurricane, let’s hope Mervglo didn’t have to deliver pizzas today, and especially not tomorrow.

Mervglo’s video has about 1,500 comments and over 288,000 views.

What are viewers saying?

Despite the severity of the incoming hurricane, viewers seem to be light-hearted about Mervglo’s Domino’s delivery video.

“Yo dawg, imma order one too. im in tampa,” states one comment.

Mervglo responded, “Have that tip ready.”

“U should eat that pizza on your way out of Florida,” another commenter said.

“Bruh must’ve never watched spongebob growing up if the krusty krab delivering pizza then you is too my guy … its the krusty krab pizza for you and me🎶” another said.

Hopefully, Hurricane Milton causes less damage than is expected.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mervglo via TikTok message and comment and to Domino’s via email.

