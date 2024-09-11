‘That’s the way they want you to go’: Walmart shopper issues warning for people who buy Maruchan ramen at the store

If you’re trying to save money, conventional wisdom suggests that buying in bulk is the way to go. After all, buying in packages and larger quantities is supposed to offer better value per unit, right? But as one Walmart shopper recently pointed out, that’s not always the case.

In a viral TikTok, Tony (@oldnerdreviews) calls out Walmart after discovering that buying a 12-pack of Maruchan ramen is actually more expensive than buying the same number of individual packs. His video features the on-screen caption: “Walmart is dumb.”

The TikToker, while filming the ramen aisle, explains, “Usually, when you buy in a package rather than singles, it’s a lower price because that’s the way they want you to go. Right? That makes sense. That’s marketing.”

At Tony’s Walmart, the 12-pack is priced at $3.68. That’s 8 cents more than buying the same 12 individual packs at 30 cents each, which would total $3.60. Using an on-screen calculator, Tony demonstrates the same in his video.

“How’s that make any sense anymore? Makes sense out of that,” he concludes.

The video, originally posted on Sept. 5, has so far racked up more than 110,400 views. In the comments section, many commenters shared they’re starting to notice the same trend with other bulk items.

One commenter shared, “I’ve seen that on several items at Walmart. Went to buy some Cuties. 2 – 3lb bags were cheaper than the 5lb bag and I got an extra lb.”

Another offered a possible explanation, writing, “It’s more convenient to buy one box than 12 individual packs falling all over the place idk.”

“This is why I’m [at] the store forever comparing prices,” a third user admitted.

“It is important to look at the per item/per oz amount. Buying in bulk has typically been cheaper, but over the last year or so I’ve noticed there is less & less of a savings gap for buying in bulk,” one more remarked.

Despite this, a Lending Tree analysis from 2023 found that buying in bulk instead of lower quantities could save the average consumer 27% “across 30 common products.”

The report also revealed that paper towels, water, and batteries tend to have the largest price gap between bulk and individual purchases.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via the media relations contact form on its website and to Tony via email for comment.

