Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole on stage and accidentally ripped out her extensions on tour last night

This week, Olivia Rodrigo embarked on her Australian leg of her Guts Tour — and also almost broke a leg.

Featured Video

Yup. During her Melbourne show, Olivia was talking to fans in between songs, pacing the stage and hyping up the crowd. Suddenly, the 21-year-old “Vampire” singer fell through a large hole in the stage.

It looked ~brutal~.

Olivia Rodrigo falls on stage

“I hope there was something soft in there that caught her—that looked like it hurt,” one fan said. It really did look painful:

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo handled it like a pro after falling through a stage hole during her show in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/gth1qYoyPj — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 14, 2024

The crowd collectively gasped, and for a moment, everyone in the stadium seemed super worried. But within seconds, Olivia ascended from said hole and screamed, “Oh my God! That was fun! I’m OK!” The crowd started to cheer.

“Sometimes, there’s just a hole in the stage,” Olivia added enthusiastically. “That’s alright!” And then it was back to business as normal. The video of Olivia falling now has over 1 million views.



“OK, where was I?” she said. “How are we doing tonight, Melbourne?!”

Fans praised Olivia for handling the fall like a pro. One person wrote, “Omg that must’ve hurt. She really kept her composure so well—such a queen for that.”

Advertisement

Another person on X said, “Olivia Rodrigo truly showed her professionalism after that fall in Melbourne! It’s impressive how she was able to recover gracefully and keep the energy of the show going. A testament to her talent and poise under pressure.”

Olivia also lost her hair extensions

But wait! That’s not all that happened. Olivia also accidentally ripped out one of her hair extensions mid-song. “Something was in the air last night,” one fan wrote.

Olivia Rodrigo ripped out some of her extensions by mistake while performing on tour! 😭pic.twitter.com/z5QSTIyaJC — Olivia Rodrigo stats. 🇱🇧 (@statsoir) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

“Last night was not her night,” one fan wrote. “Hope she’s okay after that fall.”

Despite these mishaps, it seemed like Olivia had a great time performing in Australia. And at the end of the day, the Grammy winner can always say she’s just channeling her song, “Ballad of a homeschooled girl.” The lyrics read, “I broke a glass, I tripped and fell, I told secrets I shouldn’t tell / I stumbled over all my words, I made it weird, I made it worse / Each time I step outside, it’s social suicide.”



We love an awkward, on-brand queen. Olivia hasn’t posted about the show’s snafus, but we’ll update you if she does.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.