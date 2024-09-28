We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

I hope your weekend is off to a good start! Our top stories today are about: Why people aren’t OK with a man who went mega viral for pranking Taco Bell , a Bridgerton -themed ball that was such a disaster it’s being dubbed the new Wonka experience, five cruise ship horror stories that went viral, and why some supporters of Gov. Tim Walz are blasting him for a photo op with Alex Soros .

After that, we’ve got a “Meme History” that covers something I’m sure you’ve seen in your timelines recently.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A TikTok and Instagram content creator has gone viral for relentlessly prank-calling fast-food chains—particularly Taco Bell . While his videos rack up millions of views, not everyone is laughing.

A Bridgerton-themed ball that promised “an evening of sophistication, grace, and historical charm” left attendees disappointed and outraged . It’s being dubbed the new Wonka experience .

🚢 THE MORE YOU KNOW

‘Instant panic attack!!’: 5 cruise ship stories that will make you never want to leave the shore

We break down five cruise ship stories that will make you never want to leave the shore, all as seen via viral videos.

Some supporters of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are arguing that his recent meeting with philanthropist Alex Soros wasn’t a smart move.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Moo Deng

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍕 In a viral video, a woman shared an easier way to make frozen pizza. The response from people online? “ This is honestly the most genius thing ever .”

✈️ This traveler caught American Airlines charging 200% more for the exact same flight he booked.

🛍️ A DoorDash driver recently vented on TikTok, revealing some of the more “unusual” stuff people order on the app and the awkward situations that follow.

🍻 Texas Roadhouse came under fire after a woman with tattoos said she was asked to wear long sleeves while bartending .

🌽 Midwesterners, are you hot right now? Blame corn sweat for the humidity .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Now that is impressive. Someone made a surfboard using 900 Lego pieces.