‘Complete scam’: ‘Bridgerton’ Ball attendees flame janky event for raw chicken, lone pole dancer

A Bridgerton-themed ball that promised “an evening of sophistication, grace, and historical charm” left attendees disappointed and outraged at the experience, prompting many to take to social media to denounce the event as a scam.

The event, held on Sept. 22 in Detroit, was completely separate from Netflix’s official experience for the show. It was organized by Uncle n Me LLC, though the company’s contact information is not listed on the still-live event website.

Tickets for the event ranged from $150 to $1,000, but the experience didn’t live up to price tag.

According to the company’s Instagram page, both the original date and venue for the event were changed and attendees say no refunds were offered at that point.

“At that point I knew I got scammed,” one X user wrote in a now-viral thread detailing her ball experience.

She said “there was nothing to do” at the event, food ran out within an hour, and the dancing they offered was one bikini-clad pole dancer—not exactly in line with the Regency era of England in which the show is set.

The “dancing” they had was ONE. STRIPPER. pic.twitter.com/lEyL6DbNgf — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

“Besides the lackluster event itself, they promised a cash prize to the best dressed (didn’t happen), that they’d choose a diamond of the season like they do in the show/other bridgerton inspired balls (didn’t happen), and had an itinerary with contradicting information,” she concluded, adding that she hopes “this ends in a lawsuit because I want my $300 back.”

And she’s far from the only attendee airing her grievances online.

“I went to the Bridgerton theme ball and it was a complete scam,” wrote one TikTok user. “The service we received was not what they advertised.. I demand a refund, but I know I’ll never get it.”

“No food, no drinks, not enough chairs or tables, no performers, no organizer in sight,” another attendee recounted on TikTok.

“Me thinking it wasn’t gonna get any worse,” she continued before showing a video of the pole dancer and writing that attendees, once there was food available, “were saying the chicken was raw and cups were being reused.”

In one nine-minute TikTok, another attendee said tickets weren’t checked at the door, the venue was overcrowded, every backdrop “looks like it came from Party City,” and that people were bored out of their mind.

The videos of the disappointing ball are all over the internet, where people were quick to draw comparisons to the abysmal “immersive” Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow early this year.

“When one supreme fades away, another rises,” joked one user, who posted side-by-side images of the two experiences.

“It’s the wonka thing again!” echoed someone else.

“Have you learned nothing from Dash Con, Fyre Festival, and the Wonka Experience?????” swiped another person.

The Daily Dot attempted to contact the event-specific email but immediately received a bounce back alert. The company’s Instagram page disabled comments and has not posted since prior to the event.

The organizer—Uncle n Me LLC—did eventually provide a statement to the ABC-affiliate in Detroit stating that they apologize not everyone had the experience they’d hoped for.

“Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests,” they said. “We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings. Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve. Your feedback is invaluable, and we truly appreciate both the positive and constructive comments shared with us.”

The company added they “are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly.”

But not everyone is optimistic they’ll see any recourse.

Commented one person: “I read the event planner’s response and unfortunately those people are never getting their money back.”

