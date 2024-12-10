Newsletter: 🎁 FedEx driver caught stealing presents

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A parent filming a FedEx driver stealing her kids’ Christmas presents , the alleged United Healthcare CEO shooter’s book reading habits , a pilot sharing the real reason you have to use airplane mode when flying, and a Netflix user revealing the sneaky way the app gets users to “ give up their data .”

After that, we've got a "That One Sound" column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

If your package was stolen, could it be the work of a FedEx delivery worker? This parent says they have video footage of their FedEx driver stealing her kid’s Christmas presents off their front door shortly after delivering them.

➤ READ MORE

📚 ONLINE PRESENCE

Alleged United Healthcare CEO shooter read numerous books about chronic back pain

26-year-old Luigi Mangione had a varied presence online, where he shared books on GoodReads, posted podcasts he’d listened to, and revealed at least one firm tie to the healthcare insurance.

➤ READ MORE

✈️ THE MORE YOU KNOW

Pilot shares the real reason you have to go on Airplane Mode

“This is just a friendly PSA that the Airplane Mode button on your phone is not a conspiracy,” the pilot said.

➤ READ MORE

One Netflix user says the streaming service’s new terms of service for data sharing popped up on her television screen. She clarified that her main gripe was with this preselection.

➤ READ MORE

By Charlotte Colombo

Contributing Reporter

This Chappell Roan remix has us (and a lot of the internet) shook

That One Sound From TikTok is a weekly dive into the origin of sounds on TikTok.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

We have all LOST the plot because… what is this.

🎶 Now Playing: “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan 🎶