Our top stories today are about: A United Airlines traveler claiming TSA stole her underwear and bathing suits , a non-profit collective launching a searchable library to sort through hacked and leaked files , the funniest Spotify Wrapped memes , and Trump’s pick for FBI director claiming he knows who really killed JFK .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David is taking a break from politics for this particular issue to dive into another kind of discourse that’s taking over the internet.

This United Airlines customer feels violated and scared after she says specific items—underwear and bathing suits—from her luggage went missing. “ This is like the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to me and also, like, really creepy ,” she said.

💻 HACKING

DDoSecrets launches searchable library to sort through millions of hacked and leaked files

DDoSecrets, the non-profit organization that hosts hacked and leaked data in the public interest, is celebrating its sixth anniversary today by allowing anyone to search through millions of its files .

It’s the time of year that everyone is waiting for: Spotify Wrapped .

🔍 CONSPIRACY

Kash Patel once claimed he got to see who really killed JFK

Trump’s pick for FBI Director Kash Patel once insinuated that he knows who really killed JFK .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

When is the right time to pee during ‘Wicked?’ No one on the internet agrees

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🍗 This KFC customer called out the fried chicken joint for reducing the portions of its family meal sides . Viewers say it might be her fault.

🌯 A Chipotle sour cream aficionado says she’s found the secret to making the “elite” sour cream at home .

🧽 Sponge enthusiasts are already well aware of the Scrub Daddy, which has been a household name for over a decade. Now, a giant version of the Scrub Daddy is sweeping HomeGoods locations across the country.

☕ This Starbucks customer is trying to de-influence people from buying yet another Starbucks red cup. Is it working ?

🛍️ A Walmart customer got a questionable surprise with her delivery, and now she wants answers .

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers .

Jason Kelce talks about buying Christmas gifts for Taylor Swift and his brother Travis.