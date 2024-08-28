‘Why do they even sell that?!’: DoorDasher says boomers shouldn’t be allowed on the platform

A DoorDash driver recently vented on TikTok, revealing some of the more “unusual” stuff people order on the app and the awkward situations that follow.

In the video, posted on Aug. 18, TikTok user Aylin Rahman (@_staylina) begins by sharing the details of her shift. She describes it as “quite literally one of the most awkward” she’s ever had.

What unusual items do people order on DoorDash?

Aylin notes that as a DoorDasher, she’s no stranger to picking up items people might be too embarrassed to buy in person, like pregnancy tests. However, this particular order took things to a new level.

The TikToker recounts an order from a customer named “Rob,” who, among other items, requested an adult toy. “Rob ordered a [expletive] ring from CVS on a Wednesday at 7:45pm,” she explains in the video.

The situation worsened when Aylin found out the item was out of stock, forcing her to message Rob to ask if he wanted a refund or a replacement. But to her dismay, Rob didn’t respond.

“Protocol is we’re supposed to call them and ask,” Aylin says in the video. “But I’m like, what am I gonna say on the phone to this man?” She says she ultimately decided to wait five minutes, then refunded the item and prepared to drop off the rest of Rob’s order.

Relieved by the delivery instructions to “leave order at door,” Aylin says she hoped to avoid a face-to-face encounter.

However, upon arrival, she was surprised to find “Rob” waiting outside. “Rob, might you ask, looks just like the golden bachelor. That’s who Rob is. All of, I don’t know, 70 years old, ordering a [expletive] ring on DoorDash.”

In the description of her video, she concludes, “Boomers should not be allowed to use technology on their own.”

Rahman’s video has since garnered over 5,000 views, and close to 100 comments.

One commenter said, “What is with the old people picking leave at door then they meet you outside and walk up to your car lol.”

Another added, “Why do they even sell that?!”

Others shared their own experiences with uncomfortable deliveries. One commenter wrote, “I had to deliver 3 ‘toys’ from CVS before … to a huge house in the middle of nowhere.”

However, other commenters defended “Rob” and criticized the DoorDasher’s reaction.

“What exactly made him a creep? Because he ordered an adult item? You probably shouldn’t be a dasher if that alone freaks you out,” one user commented.

Another added, “how is he a creep for ordering something on a delivery app? it’s not like he was asking you to use it with him.”

How do other DoorDash drivers feel about these orders?

The etiquette of ordering adult items through DoorDash has also been a topic of discussion among redditors on the r/DoorDash subreddit. Many drivers claimed they were unfazed by such orders.

One redditor commented, “If the dasher doesn’t want to buy a sex toy at Walgreens, they can unassign the order and move on.”

Another added, “If someone is uncomfortable with the item list, they can decline or unassign.”

A third simply stated, “As long as you tip I don’t care what you order.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via press email and to the TikToker via Instagram and TikTok comment.

