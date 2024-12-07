Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: How the Hawk Tuah girl’s crypto coin instantly went down in price , why the Louisiana Education Department is facing controversy for passing a law requiring the 10 Commandments be displayed in classrooms, a woman warning of a “lethal” iOS 18 update , and an Amazon shopper claiming their delivery ruined their child’s Christmas .

After that, we've got another edition of "Meme History" for you.

Do you have questions you want answered about web_crawlr or the Daily Dot?

Today in Internet Culture

Hailey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah girl,” is facing immense backlash online after launching her own cryptocurrency.

While Louisiana public schools land near the bottom in academic performance nationwide, they are now first in controversy after the state passed a new law requiring the 10 Commandments to be displayed in classrooms.

An Apple customer is going viral on TikTok after warning users about the potential downsides to iPhone’s newest iOS18 update—including how fellow iPhone users with the update can “hack” into your phone .

“ @Amazon you can’t be sending stuff without a box THIS close to Christmas ,” a text overlay on the video reads.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Side Eye Memes

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🧀 If you’ve purchased Kraft Mac & Cheese, a lawyer says you may be able to cash out thanks to a new class action lawsuit against the brand.

🥒 A customer tried the new pickle fries from Burger King. Are they worth it ?

☕ One barista wasn’t shy to share the alleged atrocities he witnessed in one of Manhattan’s trendy restaurants, Fellini Cucina.

💡 This kitschy holiday light from Home Depot is starting to go viral. But is it worth snatching one up before they start to sell out?

Today's Viral Video

Remember to clean these while shopping this holiday season 🤢