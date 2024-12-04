Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a "Decoding Fandom" column
‘I hope Amazon sees this and does the right thing’: Woman says Amazon driver hit her and then ran
One woman is claiming that they ended up in the hospital after an Amazon driver performed a hit-and-run on their car.
Why Elmo memes are blowing up in response to Hunter Biden’s pardon
The internet filled up with reactions after President Joe Biden announced a pardon for his son Hunter… and a lot of them included the character Elmo.
Mods fire back after MrBeast picks fight with YouTubeDrama subreddit
The founder of the subreddit r/YouTubeDrama publicly responded to claims from popular YouTuber MrBeast alleging that moderators unfairly removed posts that defended him amid his ongoing controversies.
Woman shares trick to getting Peacock for just $1.99 a month. Does it work?
This video has amassed more than 403,000 views and is sparking a conversation about a sneaky way to save money on streaming services and subscriptions.
By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor
‘Arcane’s’ CaitVi relationship has fans cheering for more
'Arcane's' CaitVi relationship has fans cheering for more

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.
🎄 In a viral video, a woman warned against buying the 7-foot-tall Christmas tree from this popular online retailer.
🥔 Publix deli potato wedges fans may be delighted to find out they can purchase an entire bag of the side.
🚗 A driver revealed a little-known use for rubbing alcohol. Does it work?
🦷 Have you been putting Crest White Strips on wrong all this time?
🥪 A Jimmy John’s employee is going viral on TikTok for teaching DoorDash enthusiasts how to save money.
🏳️🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.
