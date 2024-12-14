Featured Video

Happy Saturday! I hope your weekend is off to a good start. Today’s top stories are about: A woman recounting how she took a DNA test that eventually landed her grandma in jail for a decades old cold case, why people are posting joke alibis for Luigi Mangione , a Walmart shopper warning about a new banking scam , and fans of an indie video game marketplace putting Funko Pops on blast .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

In a video with over 10 million views, one woman recounts how a simple DNA test resulted in her grandmother being arrested for a decades old cold case.

😂 VIRAL

Luigi Mangione gets a series of hilarious alibis in latest social media trend

“ It was great seeing my friend Luigi Mangione in Tulsa on 12-4-2024 between 6am and 6pm .”

A Walmart shopper who says a stranger asked her to scan a QR code at a store is warning people of what she believes to be a new scam .

🕹️ TECH

Indie gaming site owner says Funko Pops escalated takedown request by calling his mother

Fans of an indie video game marketplace are putting Funko on blast after the pop culture collectibles company issued a takedown request—and allegedly called the head of itch’s mom.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Megamind memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ When you pour milk or creamer in your coffee, it does a mesmerizing dance as the liquids swirl together. But this woman said there was something alarming about how her coffee and cream were mixing .

🥜 A loyal Peter Pan peanut butter buyer is disappointed after discovering that a recently purchased, unopened jar appeared to have gone bad .

🏡 This realtor has a serious warning for parents: Never take your children along to view a home. In a viral video with over 645,300 views she shared a story that highlights the dangers of allowing kids to tag along for viewings.

🚗 This McDonald’s worker has beef with customers who linger too long while paying at the drive-thru window. And it’s stirring up controversy online.

🥤 A Target shopper picked up an individual bottle of Coke from the front of the store. But when she returned to her car and opened it, she felt uneasy about it .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda has put in the work to make certified Disney bangers.