Newsletter: 🤌 Alleged UHC shooter sparks Italian meme frenzy

Andrew Wyrich
An Italian flag and Luigi Mangione. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom right corner.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: The meme frenzy that erupted online after the United Healthcare CEO’s alleged shooter’s name was made public, more drama (and jokes) regarding the Hawk Tuah girl’s cryptocurrency, 12 DIY Christmas decoration ideas inspired by pop culture, and a Whataburger customer reminding you that you should always check your receipt

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you. 

“Anyhoo” see you tomorrow! (Scroll down below to get the reference). 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🤌 MEMES
The internet can’t handle the United Healthcare CEO’s alleged shooter being Italian

Given his Italian-sounding namememes have exploded across social media. Memes included the Nintendo character Luigi and scenes from The Sopranos

😴 ‘ANYHOO I’M GOING TO GO TO BED’
‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Haliey Welch abrupty left a crypto Q&A to “go to bed,” and a new catchphrase was born

Hawk Tuah Girl’s scandal plot thickened when she bowed out of an X Spaces session held by YouTuber Voidzilla as she was being questioned over the details of her cryptocurrency.

🎄 POP CULTURE
12 creative Christmas decoration ideas inspired by the best of pop culture

Whether you’re a diehard Swiftie or a Nancy Meyers rom-com aficionado, read ahead for fun and festive DIY project ideas inspired by your favorite fandom.

🍔 WTF
‘They clearly were trying to cover it up’: Whataburger customer thinks her order total is suspicious. Then she asks for a receipt

Buyer beware: You should always check your receipt or risk getting overcharged, says this Whataburger customer.

Decoding Fandom, a web_crawlr column
By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

JK Rowling and HBO Max logo in front of hogwarts

Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series sparks backlash from all sides

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌮 A woman claiming to be a former Taco Bell employee recently went viral on TikTok after issuing a stark warning about eating at the popular fast-food chain.

📱 There’s no getting around it. Everyone has to pick a phone company, and for many, it feels like choosing between a rock and a hard placeconfusing contracts, high prices, and spotty service.

👖 “Fake pockets” might not be as fake as you think. That’s according to one popular TikToker.

🛒 An Aldi customer was left frustrated and seeking a change in policy after she says the store charged her for groceries but refused to let her leave with them.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

WILL YOU DIY ANY CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS THIS YEAR? 

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Has Drew Barrymore found her touchy kindred spirit in Cynthia Erivo?

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

