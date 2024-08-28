All about corn sweat: Here’s why the crop can make the Midwest region so muggy

Midwesterners, are you hot right now? Blame corn sweat for the humidity.

If you live in the Midwest, chances are there’s a cornfield nearby. And with cornfields come one thing: scarecrows, Autumn’s stooges. However, with cornfields comes heat risk.

Let’s confuse non midwesterners: corn sweat pic.twitter.com/4yybWOIWpO — Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) August 27, 2024

Corn sweat and Midwest humidity

Scientific American has explored this phenomenon via a TikTok in which they reveal just how maps of corn production and heat risk match almost one-to-one. Why is this?

Two words: corn sweat.

No, it’s not a term from your local trusted podiatrist. Corn sweat refers to when corn emits moisture into the atmosphere, as all plants do. However, as the video explains, corn does this especially well.

“Where there’s lots and lots and lots of corn grown like in the Midwest, [corn sweat] actually has a measurable impact on the humidity of the area,” says the video, “and when it’s humid, hot temperatures feel much hotter.”

Barbara Mayes Bousted, a NOAA meteorologist and climatologist, describes the situation further in the Washington Post:

“People who live in the Corn Belt will tell you this is something that definitely happens every summer when the corn and soybean growth is peaking.”

CORN SWEAT Is swamping the Midwest. 🌽🌽🌽



One acre of mature corn can release 3,000 gallons per day! This adds to the extreme mugginess we are currently feeling. pic.twitter.com/Ot6QjoabBt — Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) August 26, 2024

The TikTok makes a point to not blame this Midwestern moist heat all on the poor corn (it didn’t choose to be born!), “there’s also moisture coming up from the Gulf, evaporating off of puddles in the soil and other plants evapotranspiration, like soybeans also do this really well.”

What are people saying about corn sweat online?

happy corn sweat season to all who perspirate — Boshi stan account (@juliannegrasso) August 28, 2024

I’ve never been embarrassed to be from the Midwest but I simply must draw a line at CORN SWEAT https://t.co/avHqZJAbxZ — Kathryn (@kmk8123) August 26, 2024

my life was better before i learned the phrase "corn sweat" — brooke foster, still waving at the end of zooms (@lonesometoast) August 27, 2024

Me explaining corn sweat to every non Midwesterner after the term has somehow gone viral this year… pic.twitter.com/ih8AhWRxJn — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 27, 2024

while walking thru the loop, i have overhead like 6 different people explaining corn sweat lmao — just matt (gainful employment arc???) 🥥🌴 (@questionableway) August 28, 2024

We can’t just keep saying “Corn Sweat” as if this isn’t a term that was invented this week. https://t.co/V5d9kduPEK — Squash (@squashmoen) August 26, 2024

My colleagues always think I am kidding when I discuss the corn sweating. Corn sweat is a thing! Enjoy breathing it in. pic.twitter.com/fCwFf4q6dZ — Randolph Hubach, PhD, MPH (@RDHubach) August 26, 2024

Though “corn sweat” is an exciting new term for us all, the video warns that the phenomenon should be taken seriously. “Heat is the number one weather killer in the United States,” says Bousted, “and when you have factors that make it worse, like putting that extra moisture in the atmosphere, you’re raising that threat.”

Hear that corn? You’re on notice. Corn’s so nervous right now. It’s probably heavily perspiring. Dang, wish we had a term for that.

