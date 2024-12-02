Newsletter: 🍽️ Cheating husband exposed at Texas Roadhouse

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who caught her cheating husband at a Texas Roadhouse, why a MAGA lawmaker described himself as “the Hebrew Hammer” on X, a deep dive into the “Dark Christmas” aesthetic that’s blowing up on TikTok, and a woman who found something strange in her Trader Joe’s plant .

After that, Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

This woman spilled all of the tea after catching her cheating husband having a romantic lunch with his girlfriend at Texas Roadhouse. It gets worse.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

Randy Fine has repeatedly shared vitriolic comments toward Muslims.

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

And may all your Christmases be dark.

➤ READ MORE

A Trader Joe’s customer found an uninvited visitor in her home.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists turn on Dan Bongino over Pizzagate

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.



🥤 A woman went viral after issuing a warning after buying Aldi’s ‘knockoff’ Capri-Suns. Here’s why .



💸 This Wells Fargo customer is going viral on TikTok after suggesting that one of the bank’s tellers attempted to steal from her .



💡 What is the I Understand It Now trend on TikTok?



🚪 A Hampton Inn guest discovered the door of her room was ajar when she returned early in the morning, sparking discourse about staying safe on vacation.



👕 A frustrated shopper is calling out Old Navy for what she describes as a “scam,” claiming the retailer uses misleading discount promotions to lure customers into their stores .



👨‍👩‍👧 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WHEN DO YOU START PUTTING UP CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Martha Stewart handles Drew Barrymore’s touchiness with a playful push.

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “Never Scared” by Bone Crusher 🎶