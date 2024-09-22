‘I feel bad for the workers’: Man breaks the internet pranking Taco Bell, but not all viewers are onboard

A TikTok and Instagram content creator has gone viral for relentlessly prank-calling fast-food chains—particularly Taco Bell. While his videos rack up millions of views, not everyone is laughing.

Mr. Putagirlon’s (@putagirlon) formula is simple. It revolves around him calling a restaurant and repeatedly asking employees to “put a girl on.” In many of the videos, the employees who answer the phone get upset and yell obscenities at the TikToker.

How “Put a girl on” started

The prankster’s first documented call, labeled “Day 8 of prank calling the same Taco Bell until he puts a girl on,” was posted on July 20 and has 1.2 million views.

In the video, he initially disguises his voice as female before reverting to his natural deep tone to make his trademark request. The employee, already sounding exasperated, informs the workers in the background: “It’s that same weirdo with the, ‘Put a girl on.’ The same person.”

In another video, labelled “Day 18,” the response from the worker is much more hostile. After hearing the familiar request to “put a girl on,” they respond with, “Go suck an [expletive].”

Since then, the prankster has only upped the ante. On milestone videos like “Day 30” and “Day 40,” he decided to show up in person at the fast-food locations he’s been prank-calling. This has resulted in alleged employees retaliating by throwing food or drinks at him, while he films their reactions.

What started as a Taco Bell-focused “season” lasting 40 days has since expanded to other establishments. Firstly, a “chicken spot” which turned out to be Popeyes and most recently GameStop. In the process, Mr. Putagirlon has amassed a large following, with over 155,500 Instagram followers and 3.5 million likes on TikTok.

Mixed reactions

However, while the follower count keeps growing, not everyone is a fan of the prank calls. On Reddit’s r/tacobell community, a user shared one of the prank videos, admitting, “Ngl, it’s quite hilarious but I feel bad for the workers.”

One commenter wrote, “Honestly should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” They further elaborated, “That is past the point of a joke, that is illegal stalking/harassment.”

“I’m trying to figure out how this is a prank or even funny,” another added.

“it’s not that bad just one 15 second call a day shouldn’t brake you,” a third commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @putagirlon via Instagram DMs and to Taco Bell via their press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.