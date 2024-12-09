Newsletter: 🎤 Swifties are targeting Americans with DUIs

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: why Swifties are looking for Americans with DUIs in order to attend the Eras Tour, how a Muppets History account became embroiled in internet drama, a woman who found something disturbing inside her Trader Joe’s salmon , and a rundown of the different Christmas aesthetics populating the internet this year.

After that, Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🍁 FANDOM

Enterprising Canadians hunt down American Swifties with DUIs to score Vancouver Eras Tour tickets

Can you go to the Eras Tour in Canada if you have a DUI?

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

🎭 CANCELED

Muppets community drama captivates the internet after prominent fan page outed as serial harasser

A wholesome Muppets History account may have had a seedy underbelly.

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

“Major trigger warning for just kind of gross,” a home chef warned viewers on TikTok.

➤ READ MORE

🎄 STYLE TRENDS

A comprehensive guide to the Internet’s Christmas aesthetics

You’re not limited to dreaming of a White Christmas.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists outraged over fake story that Musk got booted from hospital over MAGA hat

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 A disgruntled McDonald’s customer accused the chain of misleading its customers .



🛒 This woman put in a grocery order at Walmart. Then she claims they “took” her money .



💡 Moving into a new place always has a few surprises, but one TikToker discovered one he wasn’t quite prepared for. His entire apartment is missing ceiling lights in every major room .



🥩 This customer bought Chili’s 10-ounce steak for nearly $29. Then he weighed it .



👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU ATTENDED THE ERAS TOUR?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Paul Mescal shared his thoughts on meeting his Doppelgänger.

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “Badfish” by Sublime 🎶