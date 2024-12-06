Featured Video

Our top stories this Friday are about: A woman’s truly horrifying food delivery nightmare where her bag was wet and smelled , why not all of Trump’s cabinet nominees are getting a warm welcome from the MAGA crowd, the top 10 most popular artists in 2024 (according to TikTok), and a Verizon customer warning others against upgrading with the telecom giant .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman is going viral after sharing her horrifying experience ordering food online. Her bag was wet… and smelled like someone urinated on it .

💉 VIRAL POLITICS

MAGA vows to oust any ‘spineless’ Trump nominees who supported even basic COVID measures

Not every nominee selected by President-elect Donald Trump is being met with a warm welcome within the MAGA crowd .

🎶 POP CULTURE

Here are the 10 most popular artists in 2024—according to TikTok

These TikTokers are at the top of their game , on stage and on social media.

A content creator is going viral for warning others against taking an iPhone trade-in deal with Verizon.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A DELIVERY DRIVER’S ROAD RAGE AND HIT-AND-RUN WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN A VIRAL VIDEO. WHICH COMPANY DID THE DRIVER WORK FOR?

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: Selfish Dollar Tree workers

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👗 A Kohl’s customer noticed that the store had started locking up clothes, but also thought there was a glaring problem with the new security cable .

🤳 From our friends at Passionfruit: “ The Work Never Stops, So Here Are Tips For Creating Content Quickly That Doesn’t Suck .” Like what you are reading? Subscribe here .

🛒 Costco may have imposed a new rule that makes it even harder to shop with guests— even if they’re in your family .

🍸 A man is going viral on TikTok after slamming Applebee’s for limiting the amount of Dollaritas he could order at once .

🚗 If icy or foggy car windows keep you from hitting the road when you’re already late to work, there’s a trick with a common household item that may help.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

12 year-old Lindsay Lohan had the best comeback for this!

🎶 Now Playing: “Girl You Know It’s True” by Milli Vanilli 🎶