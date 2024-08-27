‘The more you know’: Woman shares an easier way to make frozen pizza. Is that really how you’re supposed to cut it?

Cutting frozen pizza before you pop it in the oven may be superior to the traditional method of cutting it afterward. Firstly, you can choose how many slices you want to cook. Secondly, cooking fewer slices requires less oven time, so you get to enjoy it quicker. Pre-cutting it can also lead to tastier results as it ensures each slice is evenly baked and crispy all around the edges.

A frozen pizza-loving TikToker shared this hack in a TikTok that’s been viewed over 31,000 times.

“Shout out to whoever the original genius that told me you can cut your frozen pizza before you bake it,” Olivia May (@oliviamaybell) says. She then takes a knife to her still-frozen California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza.

“So, you don’t have to it eat all at once,” she exclaims.

“You can go by the slice. And then, you just save it for whenever you want more pizza and it stays good that way,” she adds.

Viewers agreed that the hack to tastier leftovers is ingenious.

“This is honestly the most genius thing ever,” one viewer said.

“Omg this changed my life,” a second concurred.

“How is it that i actually [never] would have thought to do this,” a third commented.

Many others surprisingly shared that they already cut their frozen pizza in half—but their method for doing so varies and is arguable more chaotic. “I leave mine in the plastic and just break it against the corner of the counter,” one user shared.

“I do this except I can normally snap it in half,” another added.

Others recommended pre-cutting the frozen pizza into slices and then baking the slices in the air fryer.

“I slice it frozen and then pop it in the air fryer when I’m craving,” one said. Another called this method “perfection.”

The hack is tried-and-true

As it turns out, May’s method of cutting still-frozen pizza is one that people online have touted for years.

“I realized that every time I cooked a whole frozen pizza, I would enjoy eating the first half, and the second half I would eat because it was just there. The same pizza provides a lot more pizza-joy if you cut it in half and eat the halves on different nights,” one Redditor shared four years ago.

Others have lauded the hack as a way to also cut one’s grocery bill in half. “My first apartment after college, broke as can be – I’d buy the cheap Totino’s pizza (still love them!) and use a chef’s knife to cut it in half,” another Redditor on a different subreddit shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olivia via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

