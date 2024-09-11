Newsletter: 🐶 Trump claims people are eating dogs during debate

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Things are just a tad different today.

While our top presidential debate story was about Trump claiming people are “ eating dogs “, we’ve also got several more stories about how the internet reacted to the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

After that, we have more internet culture stories for you including: A years-old internet mystery finally being solved , and why Katy Perry’s recent appearance on a podcast is getting memed .

Down below, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you that is quite compelling.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Trump insisted it was true because he’d seen it on TV.

➤READ MORE

🐘 MORE DEBATE COVERAGE:

➤ Debate moderator praised for cooly debunking Trump on abortion: It’s not ‘legal to kill a baby after’ birth

➤ The tiny Trump-Harris debate stage made people uncomfortable

➤ ‘He thought he ate’: Trump muffs attempt to use Harris’ ‘I’m speaking’ line on her

➤ Harris dubbed ‘Kottonmouth Kamala’ for scratchy voice at debate

A fabric made in 2008 has confounded the internet for years. Now, thanks to teamwork, they have an answer .

➤READ MORE

Katy Perry’s Call Her Daddy podcast interview has divided folks on the internet. Netizens did what they do best and flooded social media with memes about the interview .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Brazil’s X ban delivers devastating blow to online fan communities

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍪 Apparently there is a big resale market for Crumbl Cookies . Who knew?

🛒 This Walmart worker went viral for showing how customers are leaving items abandoned at the self-checkout because they can’t afford them.

🍽️ Turning on the dishwasher before bed may be a regular part of your routine—but should the worst happen, you might wake up with more than just clean dishes .

📦 In a viral video with more than 2 million views, a man shows viewers how to customize USPS shipping boxes . They’re free and can expand to fit whatever, he claims.

♨️ An esthetician on TikTok has caused alarm as she shared how using a space heater resulted in a severe rash .

🦷 Are whitening toothpastes a “ scam ?”

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Some wild moments from last night’s debate.

🎶 Now Playing: “Maldivas” by Ludmilla 🎶