Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Right-wingers getting all worked up over a chess piece , an expert revealing that something could be hitching a ride on your Amazon packages , why the internet is praising a teammate after her coach pulled another player’s hair , and a Texas Roadhouse server dishing about a bizarre encounter that had .

Certain people online felt attacked when the Chess.com account created a joke post asking people to help them rename the “bishop” piece.

Most people don’t think twice about bringing cardboard boxes into their homes. However, according to a pest control expert, that habit could be inviting an infestation.

A high school basketball coach’s dismissal for pulling a player’s hair has sparked widespread praise for a teammate’s protective intervention.

“Why I go to my table, ask them how they were doing and greet myself, and they give me this. Why did they give me this?” the server says in a viral video.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Snow WOKE? sNO Woke? Unpacking the inane ‘Snow White’ discourse

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

😳 Well… this is certainly an Airbnb experience you don’t expect to have. A couple said a host tried to sleep with them.

💳 A deal enthusiast posted about an encounter they had while purchasing a gift card at Walmart. Next time you hit up the retail chain, you may find the same thing.

🌹 This frustrated small business owner looked to Reddit for advice after an entitled customer had her family bombarded her flower shop with one-star reviews over roses.

🧀 Amid the shades of pale yellow, bright ochre, soft orange, and crisp white, there is nothing more jarring than seeing a shade of green in the cheese aisle at the grocery store.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

DO YOU PLAY CHESS?

➤‘That’s straight up check fraud’: Customer sells Ford truck to dealership for $8,300. Then they check Capital One bank account