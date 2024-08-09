‘This man is thinking outside the box’: Man shares trick to making free USPS box fit ‘almost anything’

A man (@berryd_treasure) shows viewers how to customize USPS shipping boxes, via viral TikTok. They’re free and can expand to fit whatever, he claims.

“How to alter a free box from the post office to fit almost anything,” the captions reads.

The video has over 2 millions views.

“Believe it or not, this shoe box will fit inside this post office box,” he says at the start of the TikTok.

He explains that people can order these 1095 boxes in packs of 25 for free from the United States Postal Service.

Then, he tells viewers how to fold, cut, and tape the free box to change its size.

“If you’re sick of stocking boxes that cost you anywhere from $1-$5 apiece to ship your shoes out, you don’t have to do that anymore,” he says.

How to not have to ship it priority

One viewer offered further advice to people using this hack in the comments.

“Now just wrap the box In brown paper, gift wrap, or newspaper and you don’t have to ship it priority,” the viewer said.

Some viewers pointed out that his trick doesn’t work with flat rate priority boxes, as customers cannot alter these.

“I’ll point out you aren’t using a flat rate box, that is key when doing this,” one user wrote. “Sometimes USPS workers [are] on a power trip and [you’re] cooked if it’s flat rate.”

Other viewers celebrated his demonstration.

“I’ve been a shipping professional for 20 years, and this is my kind of thirst trap,” one user said.

“If it fits, it ships,” another wrote.

“This man is thinking outside the box,” another commented.

Others were in awe.

“This doesn’t make sense in my brain how it just gets bigger,” one user wrote.

“It doesn’t get bigger, the dimensions just adjust,” someone responded to the above comment. “One side gets longer by the same amount another side shortens.”

The original poster did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

