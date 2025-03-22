Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Why left-wingers are cracking up at Elon Musk’s chatbot being against him and Trump , things we learned from Luigi Mangione’s jailhouse letters , why Walter Goggins’ reaction in White Lotus has become a meme , and an explainer of the “anxiety” mirror trend online .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, you should! We just unveiled our newest seasonal T-shirt “Cache Me Outside” and this is your first opportunity to snag one. Just open yesterday’s email and answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win one!

See ya next week!

Advertisement

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Left-wing critics of Elon Musk are warming up to the billionaire’s artificial intelligence (AI) program, Grok, after getting it to dish out anti-Musk and anti-Trump comments.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Since his arrest in December, Luigi Mangione has been inundated with letters from supporters eager to hear his thoughts from behind bars. While his legal team has made it clear he can’t respond to everyone, a growing collection of his replies has surfaced online.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

The Walton Goggins meme is the internet’s new go-to reaction for those moments when someone overshares—and you’re left stunned, processing what you just heard.

➤READ MORE

A mix of both creative and creepy, one TikTok trend is making light of mental illness, self-awareness, and even, creative expression through dance. It’s the “anxiety” mirror trend.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Advertisement

Meme History: Deal With It

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍗 Getting Wingstop often means taking a gamble on the quality of your food, but one customer recently had to return his order and confront a manager over the absurd amount of grease on his wings and fries.

✈️ This unusual email a woman got after booking a domestic flight is getting a lot of attention online.

Advertisement

🐔 A Sam’s Club customer exposed a secret hack to ensure you get the freshest rotisserie chicken possible. However, some viewers are skeptical.

🍞 Something strange about this Texas Roadhouse bread basket was noticed by a customer.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

Advertisement

📺 Psssssst

Do you follow the Daily Dot on YouTube? If not, you should! Click the button below to follow all of our cool content.