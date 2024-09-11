The tiny Trump-Harris debate stage is making people uncomfortable

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are debating tonight for the first time.

It’s the first time the pair have met, and the first presidential debate since President Joe Biden dropped out following his disastrous debate performance at the end of June.

The pair are meeting in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center—and the setting for the debate is raising eyebrows.

It’s a dark blue stage filled with panels with excerpts from the Constitution and the Declaration of the Independence, bathed in shimmering blue light, producing an effect that posters are comparing to an underwater tableau, a combat sport octagon, and Hades’ underworld from the Disney movie Hercules.

“The ABC debate stage theme: Under the Sea!” posted @awzurcher.

The ABC debate stage theme: Under the Sea! pic.twitter.com/zMkyzghbQi — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) September 10, 2024

“Why does the Trump and Harris debate stage look like Hades’ underworld,” asked @SpencerGilbard.

Why does the Trump and Harris debate stage look like Hades’ underworld pic.twitter.com/2ca3VeHHty — Spencer Gilbard (@SpencerGilbard) September 10, 2024

Other posters just thought the stage looked cool, which it kind of does.

“the debate stage goes hard af not gonna lie,” posted @zeepsterd.

the debate stage goes hard af not gonna lie #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/ociBioGusC — Larry Zeepsterd (@zeepsterd) September 11, 2024

But many posters wondered why the stage was so small. There’s no audience in front of the candidates, and plenty of people pointed out the cramped setting.

“WHY ARE THEY STANDING INNA TINY TINY ROOM THEYRE GONNA FIGHT LIKE BOXING STYLE,” asked @lyrics2jesus.

THIS IS SO UNCOMFORTABLE WHY ARE THEY IN THIS TINY ROOM IM CLAUSTROPHOBIC AAAAAAAAA — Sean Donnelly (@_SeanDonnelly) September 11, 2024

WHY ARE THEY STANDING INNA TINY TINY ROOM THEYRE GONNA FIGHT LIKE BOXING STYLE😭😭😭 — rayelor final boss🌞🌈🌊 (@lyrics2jesus) September 11, 2024

“The debate room looks so small, wow,” added @actualminerva.

