Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How a woman caught her husband cheating with a simple iPhone feature , how Uber customers are boycotting Teslas , debunking claims that the secure messaging app Signal has a vulnerability , and a woman showing off the “ landlord special ” she had at her apartment.

A mother of two blew up online with a story about how she caught her husband cheating with potentially hundreds of women.

Advertisement

The most vocal critics of Elon Musk’s dramatic cost-cutting efforts through his Department of Government Efficiency are appealing to Uber to offer yet another way to push back against the billionaire: a “no Tesla” option.

Advertisement

The so-called vulnerabilities mentioned regarding Signal are not with the app or its security. Instead, the issues are related to what is always the weakest link with any digital communications: people.

In a viral video, one woman shows off what she calls the “landlord special” at her apartment. It has since garnered over 300,000 views.

Advertisement

Main Character of the Week: The woman who shared the secret to prevent balding

🍴 This customer’s pickup order went wrong for several reasons. For starters, the restaurant was non-existent. Then they couldn’t even get a refund.

⌚ Most people know not to be the person who walks into a store five minutes before closing. But some still do—and they don’t always realize how much extra work they’re creating.

🏡 House flippers are getting out of control. From shoddy handy work to outrageous resale prices, they’re contributing to the rough housing market, though they’re only a small part of a much larger housing affordability crisis.

🚗 An Allstate Insurance customer believes the DMV may be reporting information to drivers’ insurance companies.

🩺 From the Daily Dot archive: Can you trust doctors posting online?

➤‘I still got plenty of tread on my tires’: Man goes to Discount Tire for a simple tire balancing. Then the worker refuses

