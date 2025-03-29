Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Elon Musk got roasted by a video game and it left social media in shambles, deluded Trump fans trying to spin the Signal leak, a former restaurant server revealing why you shouldn’t use salt and pepper shakers, and some online book discourse that is exploding online.
After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🎮 MOCKING
‘Double kill’: Assassin’s Creed ratioing Elon Musk on his own platform has social media in shambles
Nobody likes a sore loser, and in the video gaming world, streamers and players will gleefully roast you for the smallest infraction. Add allegations of cheating into the mix, and your reputation as a gamer is cooked—even if your name is Elon Musk.
💬 VIRAL POLITICS
‘Deliberate, intentional’: Deluded Trump fans swear admin wanted top-secret Yemen Signal chat to leak
Supporters of President Donald Trump are attempting to pass off the administration’s inadvertent leak of sensitive war plans as a purposeful and calculated maneuver.
🧂 THE MORE YOU KNOW
‘I literally witnessed this’: Former restaurant server reveals the real reason you should never use the salt and pepper shakers on the table
A woman is cautioning diners against using salt and pepper shakers while eating out at restaurants.
📚 DISCOURSE
Reader’s insistence it’s ‘weird’ not to imagine yourself as the main character in every book sparks heated debate
Chronically online readers got into a heated debate over whether it’s normal to view yourself as the protagonist of every book you read.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: The Tide Pods Challenge
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
📱 A woman shared her delight after she discovered that she could record in cinematic mode using the front-facing camera of her iPhone.
☕ This Starbucks barista is saying some women are misinterpreting the messages left on their cups when their husbands pick up their coffee orders. It’s actually just a corporate policy.
🥩 Ever since meat alternatives hit the market—and stories of lab-grown meat entered the news cycle—there’s been a persistent conspiracy theory on social media. That theory? “Stores are selling fake meat.”
🌭 A Costco customer loyal to the $1.50 hot dog that’s been a longtime staple came upon a horrible revelation on a recent visit to her location.
🏳️🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.
📺 Meanwhile, on YouTube…
Aaron Paul has extremely healthy Internet habits—unlike the rest of us. (Just click the video below to find out more.)