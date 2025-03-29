Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Elon Musk got roasted by a video game and it left social media in shambles, deluded Trump fans trying to spin the Signal leak , a former restaurant server revealing why you shouldn’t use salt and pepper shakers , and some online book discourse that is exploding online .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

P.S. — Did you take yesterday’s news quiz? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Cache Me Outside” shirt.

See ya next week!

Advertisement

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Nobody likes a sore loser, and in the video gaming world, streamers and players will gleefully roast you for the smallest infraction. Add allegations of cheating into the mix, and your reputation as a gamer is cooked—even if your name is Elon Musk.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Supporters of President Donald Trump are attempting to pass off the administration’s inadvertent leak of sensitive war plans as a purposeful and calculated maneuver.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

🧂 THE MORE YOU KNOW

‘I literally witnessed this’: Former restaurant server reveals the real reason you should never use the salt and pepper shakers on the table

A woman is cautioning diners against using salt and pepper shakers while eating out at restaurants.

➤READ MORE

Chronically online readers got into a heated debate over whether it’s normal to view yourself as the protagonist of every book you read.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: The Tide Pods Challenge

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 A woman shared her delight after she discovered that she could record in cinematic mode using the front-facing camera of her iPhone.

Advertisement

☕ This Starbucks barista is saying some women are misinterpreting the messages left on their cups when their husbands pick up their coffee orders. It’s actually just a corporate policy.

🥩 Ever since meat alternatives hit the market—and stories of lab-grown meat entered the news cycle—there’s been a persistent conspiracy theory on social media. That theory? “Stores are selling fake meat.”

🌭 A Costco customer loyal to the $1.50 hot dog that’s been a longtime staple came upon a horrible revelation on a recent visit to her location.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

Advertisement

📺 Meanwhile, on YouTube…

Aaron Paul has extremely healthy Internet habits—unlike the rest of us. (Just click the video below to find out more.)