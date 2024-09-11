‘He thought he ate’: Trump muffs attempt to use Harris’ ‘I’m speaking’ line on her

Vice President Kamala Harris is known for shutting down anyone who interrupts her by saying “I’m speaking”—she’s gone viral for using the line on former Vice President Mike Pence during their 2020 debate and pro-Palestine protestors during her current presidential run.

So, when Harris whispered something while former President Donald Trump was claiming that she wanted to defund the police in 2020 during tonight’s presidential debate, he reminded her that he’s “talking now.”

“Wait a minute, I’m talking now,” Trump said to Harris. “If you don’t mind, please. Does that sound familiar?”

TRUMP: "I'm talking now. If you don't mind. Please. Does that sound familiar?" pic.twitter.com/gQuTmro6zI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2024

Harris seemed to get the reference, smiled, and looked like she was holding in a laugh.

Trump’s retort got mixed reviews online: Some said it was smart to turn Harris’ strategy on her.

“‘Wait a minute I’m talking now. Does that sound familiar?’” conservative commentator Dana Loesch tweeted. “Good quip.”

"Wait a minute I'm talking now. Does that sound familiar?" Good quip. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2024

“‘I’m talking now… Does that sound familiar?’ Okay ngl that’s kinda tough,” another X user said.

“I’m talking now… Does that sound familiar?” Okay ngl that’s kinda tough #Debate2024 — noah (@Supreme_Hobo_) September 11, 2024

Others thought his remark was overzealous and tweeted GIFs to express their distaste for the sure-to-be viral moment.

“‘That sound familiar?’ He thought he ate that up,” an X user tweeted. “The plate is still full, Donald.”

“that sound familiar?” he thought he ate that up 😭 the plate is still full, donald #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/lhSszSrGGj — soph (@Sophidelphia) September 11, 2024

“I’m talking…sound familiar.” HE THOUGHT HE ATE THAT SO BAD. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/xf0aZYjHQb — 𝙅 𐚁 (@444jmiii_) September 11, 2024

Many people were just shocked that Trump pulled such a move at all and tweeted reaction memes to communicate their surprise.

“I’m talking now, does that sound familiar.” OH? pic.twitter.com/KHz6PuKAcu — Annalise Keating (@Ariannnyy_) September 11, 2024

#Debate2024



“If you don’t mind I’m taking please, does that sound familiar!?” pic.twitter.com/64Zrfu0aby — E.L. Lewis – Corporate Cowboy (@Edwildoe) September 11, 2024

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.